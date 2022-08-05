Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Sumeru artifacts, Domains and more details

Travelers curious to know what the latest Sumeru Domains look like should enjoy these new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks. Likewise, there are some details on a few familiar artifacts. Players already know what those artifact sets will do, but they did recently get their descriptions updated.

Some haven't seen them before, so this article will recap those details. Apart from that, there are a few new leaks worth sharing here, especially since some people might love the new aesthetic shown in Sumeru's Domains.

The stuff shown here is subject to change, but players should expect much of this content to remain the same in the final version.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks unveil the new Sumeru Domains and artifacts

The first thing to note here is that Ayaka is not wearing her leaked skin here. Her outfit here is described as "private server model shenanigans." The actual Domains shown in this article are the leaked content worth looking at since they're apparently the actual locations that Travelers get to visit in Genshin Impact 3.0.

These videos primarily show off what each area looks like in the game. In that regard, the video shown above features the Weapon Ascension Domain.

By comparison, this video features an unknown Domain that fans speculate will house the newly leaked artifact sets. It's from the same leaker as before, and it's worth reiterating that Ayaka's model was tampered with here, so it's not her new skin.

With that being said, the final video features the Sumeru Domain, where players will get brand new Talent Level-Up Materials. Each of these three different videos shows off different layouts that look very fitting for Sumeru.

The new Talent books (Image via genshinBLANK)

The above image shows off the leaked Talent materials that Travelers will get from the previously mentioned Sumeru Domain in Genshin Impact 3.0. Each material follows the same format established by the previous Talent Materials from other regions, with this leak meant for those who want to see what they look like.

Naturally, some players might wish to learn more about their enemies in these new locations.

Since not everybody can speak Portuguese, here is a quick summary:

The first image features some Ruin enemies in the Talents Domain

The second image features some Floating Fungus enemies in the Ascension Materials Domain

The third image features some Desert Bandits in the artifact Domain

The Talents Domain's Ley Line Disorder involves all allies' DMG being buffed by 10% for ten seconds whenever they deal Elemental Damage, up to four stacks.

The Ascension Materials Domain's Ley Line Disorder talks about enemies with Quicken having their RES against all elements reduced by 20%, but it will disappear five seconds after Quicken ends.

Finally, the artifact Domain's Ley Line Disorder buffs the team's Elemental Mastery by 10% of all teammates' Elemental Mastery put together.

Artifact details

The above Reddit post contains new descriptions for the 4-piece set effects of Genshin Impact 3.0's latest artifact sets. Deepwood Memories is a long-awaited Dendro artifact set, whereas Gilded Dreams is a set focused on Elemental Mastery and ATK. These details are largely the same as the old Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, but they do serve as a good reminder for those who missed them.

Remember, everything shown in these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks is subject to change.

