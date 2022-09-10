Best Dori build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Dori just became playable in Genshin Impact 3.0. Naturally, some players might be scrambling for a decent build on her (artifacts, weapons, and team comps). Based on first impressions, it would appear as though a support build is best suited for her overall kit.

Keep a few aspects in mind:

She's not particularly good when it comes to Electro application

Her healing is based on her max HP

Her C2's DMG is based on her ATK stat

Her overall DPS is rather limited

Dori's healing is her main selling point in Genshin Impact, so it's worth maximizing her HP whenever possible.

Genshin Impact Dori build (Artifacts, weapons, and team comps)

Note: There will be several options under each section, as not everybody has access to everything in Genshin Impact. Thankfully, Dori has plenty of budget options at her disposal.

Best artifacts

Here are some generally good artifacts to use on her in Genshin Impact:

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam

2-piece or 4-piece Maiden's Beloved

2-piece Tenacity of the Millileth

A 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam set isn't that great on Dori since the explosion damage is rather unimpressive due to her focus on single target healing. The main stats to go for are HP and Energy Recharge, although CRIT Rate is another option for those who wish to use the Favonius Greatsword.

Otherwise, these artifacts primarily focus on either her healing efficiency or Energy Recharge.

Best Weapons

Here are some generally good weapons to consider:

The Bell: Good for HP builds that already have plenty of Energy Recharge

Good for HP builds that already have plenty of Energy Recharge Favonius Greatsword: Great support Claymore that further accents her battery capabilities

Great support Claymore that further accents her battery capabilities Forest Regalia: Craftable 4-star Claymore that gives Energy Recharge

Craftable 4-star Claymore that gives Energy Recharge Katsuragikiri Nagamasa: Another craftable 4-star Claymore with Energy Recharge

Another craftable 4-star Claymore with Energy Recharge Sacrificial Greatsword: Potentially allows a reset of her Elemental Skill

Potentially allows a reset of her Elemental Skill Skyward Pride: Primarily for Energy Recharge and increasing her limited DPS capabilities

All these weapons, except The Bell, give Energy Recharge, which is extremely valuable in ensuring she can spam her Elemental Burst on cooldown. If Genshin Impact players want another HP Claymore that isn't The Bell, then Ferrous Shadow could suffice as an even more budget option.

Best team comps

Dori's main benefits to a team are her great single-target healing and being a battery. If her allies don't need those attributes, then that's not a good team comp for her.

Here are examples of teammates that appreciate her assets:

Electro-Charged: Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Beidou

Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Beidou F2P budget: Bennett, Xingqiu, and Dendro Traveler

Bennett, Xingqiu, and Dendro Traveler Superconduct: Eula, Beidou, and Rosaria

Eula, Beidou, and Rosaria Catalyze: Collei, Tighnari, and Fischl

There are more teams to consider, but this character was just released on the day this article was written. The main aspects of looking for a good team comp involving her are:

Does that team need healing?

Would Kuki Shinobi be a better fit than Dori?

Would a different battery and healer (like Diona) fulfill that role better?

Does the team need an Electro user that can easily spread Electro?

If the answer to the last three questions is "yes," then Dori isn't the best option for that team.

