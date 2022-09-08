Genshin Impact 3.0 Ganyu banner release date, time and weapon details

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is approaching its second phase, introducing new characters and weapon banners to the game. Ganyu is a long-awaited character that is finally getting her second rerun of the game alongside her trusty weapon 'Amos Bow.'

The Cryo character is arguably one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact, sporting overwhelming damage just from her Charged Attack. Detailed below is Ganyu's banner release date and time, including her weapon banner in the game.

Ganyu and Amos Bow rerun banner details in Genshin Impact 3.0

Ganyu will be getting her second rerun on September 9 at 18:00 (UTC+8), with the addition of three 4-star characters that will also enjoy a drop-rate boost:

Dori (Electro Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo Catalyst) Xingqiu (Hydro Sword)

Dori is a new character added to version 3.0, donning the role of a support character who recharges energy and heals teammates in the party. However, since Dori is not an event-limited character, she will be added to the Wanderlust Invocation standard banner in version 3.1.

Test run will give rewards once completed (Image via HoYoverse)

While the event wish is live in Genshin Impact, players will also have the opportunity to enter the Test Run trial event. During the event, Travelers will use a fixed lineup containing the selected trial characters and enter stages to test their kit out. In addition to this experience, gamers will also obtain the corresponding rewards after completing the challenges.

#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!〓Event Wish Duration〓2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59 Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!〓Event Wish Duration〓2022/09/09 18:00:00–2022/09/27 14:59:59#GenshinImpact https://t.co/9XtTNindm9

It is a known trend in the community that HoYoverse will include the featured 5-star character's signature weapon in the Epitome Invocation banner. Ganyu's signature weapon is Amos' Bow and will be added in the next weapon banner on September 9 at 18:00 (UTC+8).

Alongside Amos' Bow, there is another 5-star weapon called Everlasting Moonglow, which is the signature catalyst for Sangonomiya Kokomi. New players should note that Amos' Bow is not an event-limited 5-star weapon, and the bow has already been in the standard banner for a long time.

Ganyu and Amos' Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

The weapon of choice for Ganyu that makes her broken in terms of damage is undoubtedly Amos' Bow. Although the weapon doesn't have a Crit Rate or Crit Damage sub-stat, it increases the Normal and Charged attack DMG by 12% and has an ATK% sub-stat.

The larger the distance between Ganyu and her enemies, the higher her damage is. For every 0.1 seconds that her arrow is in flight, the damage goes up by 8%. This effect can be stacked up to five times, making each of Ganyu's arrows carry 40% increased damage.

Ganyu is one of the best 5-star Cryo units in Genshin Impact. Equipping a bow to deal devastating damage just from her Aimed Shot, the character can dish out huge damage. Since the release of her character in the game, she is arguably the best DPS unit, even without her signature weapon.

This is the third chance for Genshin Impact players to obtain one of the most overpowered characters in the game, along with her bow. In the second phase of version 3.0, players can still farm Primogems for Ganyu's banner by playing limited events such as Lost Riches and Fayz Trial.

