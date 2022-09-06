Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event guide: Weakness Capturing Challenge and gameplay details

Although Genshin Impact's Lost Riches hasn't concluded yet, a new event will be added for Travelers to enjoy. Fayz Trials are new combat events that will be available on September 8 and will stay in the game for more than two weeks. With this addition, players can farm more Primogems for the upcoming Ganyu and Kokomi banners.

During the event, players can use Fayz Potion to enter Time Dilation mode where they can spot the enemies' weaknesses. At the same time, players can use Viewfinder to capture those weaknesses and gain bonuses called Supersense to deal damage in the challenges.

Fayz Trial event in Genshin Impact 3.0: Date and Time revealed

The Fayz Trials event can be started by Genshin Impact players by interacting with a Sumeru researcher to help him complete some research. This action can only be done during the event duration, starting September 8 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) until September 26 at 03:59 AM.

There are two prerequisites gamers must meet before they are allowed to participate in the event:

Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'Prologue: Act 3 - Song of the Dragon and Freedom'

A unique combat system called Fayz Potion and Dilation Mode will be added to the event's challenges where Travelers will use them to spot and capture opponents' weaknesses.

Fayz Trials event gameplay explained

All rewards from Fayz Trial event (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most combat events in Genshin Impact, the Fayz Trials will have a total of seven combat challenges and a new challenge will be unlocked each day for the first seven days of the event.

In this event, the developers will provide specific trial teams to Travelers for each challenge. Elemental Resonances will not be available in the trials. Players need not build these parties as everyone will have the same weapons and artifacts.

Press T to use Fayz Potion and enter Time Dilation mode (Image via HoYoverse)

In the challenge domain, Fayz Tinctures will be restored gradually to obtain Fayz Potion. Gamers can use this special potion to make the Traveler's mind extremely sharp, enabling them to enter Time Dilation mode where time virtually stops during combat. Both, characters and enemies, are static during this state and won't be able to move from their current position.

Enemies weakness can be seen in the shape of orbs (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, Travelers can accumulate Fayz Tinctures by continuously defeating opponents to obtain up to three uses of the Fayz Potion. In addition, some enemies have special golden weaknesses that will significantly increase the accumulated value of Fayz Tinctures.

The more weakness captured in the Viewfinder, the better Supersense Skill will be (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Time Dilation state, Genshin Impact players can use the Viewfinder to capture their opponent's weaknesses and unlock the Supersense Skill. When the number of weaknesses captured reaches a certain number, the power of these special skills will be enhanced.

Genshin Impact gamers will gain more points by defeating more enemies. Once they reach the challenge target, they will obtain exquisite rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and more.

