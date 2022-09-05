How to get Sumeru weapon blueprints in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Sumeru in version 3.0 brings along a new set of forgeable weapons for Travelers. In total, there are five new weapons in Sumeru: sword, polearm, claymore, catalyst, and bow. Each of them has its own unique sub-stats and passive skills that will benefit F2P players.

However, Travelers must go through multiple quests to unlock the NPC that sells these weapons and for players to have the limited currency to buy them. This article will include all the quests needed to gain the currency and how to get the blueprints for all forgeable Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: How to get the new forgeable weapons in Sumeru

Players can buy all of the new Sumeru weapons from the same Aranara NPC called Aravinay near the Tree of Dreams in Dream Vanarana. Keep in mind that Aravinay does not want Mora for the trade. Instead, it wants 'Stories of You and the Aranara' that players can obtain by completing quests in the Aranyaka gadget.

Where to get the Stories of You and the Aranara

There are five 'Stories of You and the Aranara,' and Genshin Impact players can get all of them by completing all the quests in their Aranyaka gadget. The great news is that they don't have to go through them from the start till the end, as the quest items can be obtained halfway through each quest.

The rewards for The World of Aranara (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can obtain the first Stories of You and the Aranara after they talk to Araja in Dream Vanarana in a quest called The World of Aranara. This quest is also the one that will provide the Aranyaka gadget where players can start quests to get the remaining copies of Stories of You and the Aranara.

The rewards for Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Travelers complete the Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter, where they need to defeat Abyss Mages and Lector inside an underground ruin beside Ruin Golem in Devantaka Mountain, talk to Ararcyan again, and players will automatically receive the second Stories of You and the Aranara.

The rewards for A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Stories of You and the Aranara can be obtained after Genshin Impact gamers successfully fix the Varuna Contraption in Varuna Gatha (Chapter 3) sub-quest called A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land.

The rewards for The Final Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth chapter of Aranyaka, 'Agnihotra Sutra,' will provide one Stories of You and the Aranara once they complete 'The Final Chapter' quest where Travelers clear all the Withering Zones inside an underground cave of Maytiyima Forest.

The rewards for the 'Hello,' 'Thank You,' and the Final 'Goodbye' (Image via HoYoverse)

The last copy of Stories of You and the Aranara will be given as a reward when Travelers save Rana in the last part of the Dream Nursery Chapter.

Once Genshin Impact players have their hands on even one copy of the currency for the forgeable weapons, they can immediately buy any of the desired blueprints from Aravinay.

Edited by R. Elahi