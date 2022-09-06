Genshin Impact players create Sumeru underground map to help others navigate caves

Genshin Impact's newest region Sumeru offers players tons of areas to explore, spanning some of the game's largest areas so far. In addition to this, fans have the opportunity to delve into the region's massive cave systems that offer secrets, treasures, and more.

Gamers will need to explore these caves if they want to take advantage of everything Sumeru has to offer, and it can be tricky to explore them all without a guide. Luckily, a group of players created some incredibly helpful maps that allow for much easier navigation through these caverns.

Players can learn about these Sumeru cave maps here and take advantage of them during their next Genshin Impact exploration session.

Redditor posts Sumeru cave maps to help Genshin Impact players with exploration

The massive region of Sumeru is one of Genshin Impact's most exciting additions, and players who enjoy exploring will love traveling through every inch of the land of Dendro. However, for players who have a hard time traveling without a map to guide them, it can be very difficult to explore Sumeru's wide range of cave systems as the game doesn't provide an underground view. Luckily, this is where the game's community has come in to lend a hand.

The Sumeru underground map (Image via u/Substantial_Fan_9582/Reddit)

Thanks to the combined efforts of Redditor u/Substantial_Fan_9582 and the Teyvat Map Institute, players are now getting a full underground map of Sumeru to aid their journey. This map provides a detailed look at Sumeru's massive caves and will make traveling through them much easier. Gamers who have been stuck in dead ends or have had a hard time locating certain quest objectives due to the winding caves will definitely want to take advantage of these maps.

The maps have tons of detail (Image via chenyikuan110/Reddit)

The list of maps even includes zoomed-in versions that provide even more detail. For players who have been wondering about entrances to the caves, exits, and an overview of the areas, they are all detailed in the images. The Traveler will definitely benefit from these enhanced versions of the map, and fans will want to make sure they refer to it while traversing through these underground zones.

Players can also take advantage of the Teyvat Interactive Map's new cave features, though they are not nearly as detailed as this fan project. These features allow fans to see the exits and entrances of caves, along with marking them as explored to help locate rare chests, secrets, and more. Fans may want to use these two offerings in tandem to make exploration easier and more detailed than ever.

Myo5xus @myo5xus What a night to rush Sumeru map



I guess i unlock most of it, the remaining likely will be either watergateway

or Chasm gateway or cave way.



Will see tomorrow how it goes



Sumeru have great scenery correlate with chasm, and much less hassle to travel around compare to inazuma What a night to rush Sumeru mapI guess i unlock most of it, the remaining likely will be either watergatewayor Chasm gateway or cave way. Will see tomorrow how it goes Sumeru have great scenery correlate with chasm, and much less hassle to travel around compare to inazuma https://t.co/VHd1s7TAfE

Given the prevalence of caverns and underground areas in Sumeru, players will definitely want to utilize at least one of these map options as they explore. It will make finding the region's rarest treasures much easier and allow Genshin Impact players to make sure they don't miss anything as they complete the land of Dendro's tricky puzzles.

Genshin Impact's newest region is filled with hidden areas, and these maps can help make them much easier to navigate.

