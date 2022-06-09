How to use the Genshin Impact interactive map to find items easily

Genshin Impact is full of items for players to find and collect, and it can be hard to keep track of them all. Luckily, the game has tons of interactive maps that can be used to help hunt down these materials with ease. Fans who are looking to build characters like Yelan will need plenty of items from across Teyvat, and collecting them all is a simple task with the help of an interactive map.

Players can learn how to use Genshin's interactive maps to their advantage here.

How to use interactive maps for Genshin Impact

There are many options when it comes to selecting an interactive map, but one of the best choices is the game's official 'Teyvat Interactive Map.' This choice brings many of the features that other fan-created maps offer, while also providing official resources for players to utilize in their worlds. The map allows gamers to see all of Genshin Impact's massive world, pin important places, and locate points of interest with ease.

The map even updates alongside the game so that players will always be on top of important information. They can use this info to find rare artifacts, items like Oculi, and hidden enemies and bosses they'll need to defeat. The game's interactive map even provides gamers with the locations of chests and other treasures, allowing them to build up their resources and Primogems easily.

Players can even use the interactive map to hunt down rare region-exclusive items, like Onikabuto or Dandelion Seeds. These items are required for ascending characters, and collecting them can be the hardest part of maxing out any 5-star or 4-star choice. With the interactive map handy, players will be able to find even the rarest regional items, making ascending these characters a simple task.

Genshin Impact's official interactive map can be found on the main Hoyolab website or on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The map is updated frequently, and it even contains items that are exclusive to events, making gathering every last Primogem much easier. Fans will want to make sure they have the map ready once they launch into the game to ensure that they'll never have to guess the locations of items again.

Highlighting objects with the interactive map

The interactive map

Managing the game's official interactive map is easy, and players can go through its many features quickly to find what they are looking for by accessing the sidebar menu when the map launches. When the map opens up, players will see a list of the items they can highlight, like Teleport Waypoints, Chests, Lumenspar, Oculi, and more. Fans can even find things like Seelies and Puzzles on the map, allowing them to find ways to get Primogems quickly.

Highlighting items on the map

Highlighting these points of interest is as easy as clicking them in the sidebar. Fans can even use the search object to narrow down their options and find the important items they are looking for. The interactive map is an invaluable source to any adventurer, and players won't want to miss out on it.

Genshin Impact's interactive map can make exploration in the game a lot easier.

