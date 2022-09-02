How to get new Green Seelie in Genshin Impact: Lost Riches event guide

Arriving on September 9, Lost Riches is a rerun event that will soon be available in Genshin Impact version 3.0. During this event, Travelers have the chance to obtain the event-limited gadget 'Mini-Seelie' of their choice, with one of the options being a Green Seelie named Moss.

Of course, players will have to complete the event first and collect the Ancient Iron Coin Exchange before they are able to buy the Seelie. This article will show Travelers how to play the Lost Riches event and obtain the new Green Seelie in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Lost Riches event and get Green Seelie

Talk to Ulman to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can only initiate this event after reaching Adventure Rank 20. A quest called 'Treasures Beneath the Vines' will appear on their quest navigation and gamers can start it before they're allowed to play the event. Once the quest is completed, they will obtain Ulman's Treasure Book and the Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget.

One area will be unlocked on each day of the event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Treasure Book can be opened anytime through the event page to check out the Treasure Area. Starting from the first day of the event, there are a total of six Treasure Areas, with one being unlocked each day. The Treasure-Seeking Seelie is an event-limited gadget and can only be summoned inside the Treasure Area. Players should make sure to equip this item before the event starts.

Search for energy in the Treasure Area (Image via HoYoverse)

On the first day of the Lost Riches event, only one area is accessible and Travelers can teleport to a waypoint near Chatrakam Cave to begin hunting. The first step that Genshin Impact players need to take is to find 3 energy in the Treasure Area for Seelie to recharge. The energy will be indicated as an icon on the mini-map.

Complete the challenge to get the Treasure Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once 3 energy is collected, the Treasure-Seeking Seelie will mark the location of the Treasure Chest on the mini-map as a shovel icon. Gamers must then go to the location marked on the map and begin the challenge. Once again, the challenge will involve collecting energy for Seelie. However, this time, players will either fight enemies or collect energy that is scattered further apart.

Claim the chest for Ancient Iron Coins (Image via HoYoverse)

It is only after the challenge is completed that players can dig into the area for an Exquisite Chest, containing Ancient Iron Coins and other random rewards. It must be noted that players will need to repeat these steps three times in one Treasure Area.

All rewards from the Event Shop (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ancient Iron Coins can then be exchanged in the Event Shop for various rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mini Seelie. However, the Mini Seelie gadget will only be available once players complete Area 6, meaning that the event-exclusive gadget can only be bought on the sixth day of the Lost Riches event.

Genshin Impact gamers can only select one Mini Seelie of their choice from the Event Shop. The latest addition to this re-run version is Moss, the Green Seelie. This new color seemingly attracts the most attention as the hue is extremely similar to Dendro Vision.

