Genshin Impact anniversary and upcoming 3.1 banners: Release date and leaks so far

Genshin Impact's hype train is back on track with its newest addition of the Sumeru region and all the new content that came along with it. Launched in September 28, 2020, the game will celebrate its second anniversary in three weeks.

The latest leaks have revealed that the upcoming patch 3.1 update will be launched on the anniversary. Here is a quick rundown of the patch 3.1 update:

Unlocks Sumeru's desert area

Three new Sumeru characters (Nilou, Cyno, and Candace)

Potenital Reruns: Venti and Eula

New 5-star weapons (Polearm and Sword)

New 4-star weapons (Sword, Catalyst, and Claymore)

Free 4-star Polearm

Anniversary 7-Day Login rewards

New Limited Events

The new 3.1 update brings new expansions to Sumeru and tons of new content. Here is everything known about Genshin Impact 3.1 and its second anniversary.

Everything known about Genshin Impact 3.1 and second anniversary so far

Genshin Impact's latest update has released Sumeru's rainforest area. The new Dendro nation is filled with breathtaking landscapes with tons of exploration objectives and hidden rewards.

The most recent 3.0 Special Program announced expected dates for future patches, including the upcoming patch 3.1 update. Based on the official announcement, the 3.1 update is expected to launch on September 28, 2022.

Genshin Impact was first launched on September 28, 2020, and it is no coincidence that the new patch falls on the same day as the second anniversary.

The officials had to reduce the duration of patch updates to make sure that the patch 3.1 update falls together with the second anniversary. This was also done to make up for the three-week delay faced before the patch 2.7 update.

The first anniversary rewards only included a 7-day login event that rewarded players with 10 fates. Players can expect the same 7-day login event, but the developers might add more ways to distribute additional rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.1 banner and upcoming character leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.0 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos



This timeline is based on datamines and extremely reliable sources. Sources for all leaks are listed in detail at:



本时间线仅采用解包内容和极可靠的爆料。所有情报来源陈列在:



saveyourprimos.carrd.co/#sources [Leaked Upcoming Banners (Non-Speculative)]This timeline is based on datamines and extremely reliable sources. Sources for all leaks are listed in detail at:本时间线仅采用解包内容和极可靠的爆料。所有情报来源陈列在: [Leaked Upcoming Banners (Non-Speculative)]This timeline is based on datamines and extremely reliable sources. Sources for all leaks are listed in detail at:本时间线仅采用解包内容和极可靠的爆料。所有情报来源陈列在:saveyourprimos.carrd.co/#sources https://t.co/c2p2l7jMxV

The latest leaks have confirmed three new Sumeru characters that will debut in the patch 3.1 banners. The tweet above showcases confirmed character banner leaks that have been shared by reliable sources.

Based on the leaks, the patch 3.1 character event banners will introduce the following characters:

Cyno

Nilou

Candace

Cyno is a scholar from the Sumeru Akademiya and is a resident of the Sumeru Desert area. He is a 5-star character who controls Electro vision and has mastery over Polearm weapons. With his Crit DMG as his ascension stat, Cyno will be an Electro DPS for future Dendro teams.

Drip marketing of upcoming 3.1 characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cyno will share the banner pity with Nilou, another 5-star character. Nilou is famous in the Sumeru City for her elegant dance. Also known as the star of the Zubayr Theater, Nilou controls Hydro vision and has mastery over Sword weapons.

Lastly, Candace is a 4-star Hydro character who is also the first Hydro Polearm user in Genshin Impact. She also happens to use a shield during her skill and burst animation.

Sumeru and patch 3.0 have single-handedly raised the game's popularity. Many in the community even consider Sumeru as the greatest expanision the game has seen so far.

With a revitalized community, HoYoverse will be looking to keep gamers entertained with the coming updates.

