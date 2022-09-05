Genshin Impact ascension materials for Cyno: Leaked resources and talent books

Genshin Impact 3.1 public beta leaks had speculated that Cyno would debut in the upcoming patch update. The latest leaks have confirmed the speculation with Cyno appearing on the 3.1 character event banner alongside Nilou and Candace.

Recent Sumeru promotional videos and trailers have shown plenty of Cyno footage and leaks have already revealed his ascension and talent level-up materials. Fortunately, most of these materials can be collected in the current patch 3.0 update.

Players still have three weeks before the new patch and Cyno fans can take this opportunity to pre-farm resources before Cyno's debut. Here is everything players need to know about Cyno's leaked materials.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Cyno leaks reveal Ascension and Talent Level-up Materials

Screenshot of Cyno's Elemental Burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cyno is one of the Genshin Impact characters who was teased a long time ago, but it was not until Sumeru trailers and leaks that players got more information on him. Official videos have confirmed that he controls Electro vision and wields a Polearm.

The latest leaks have confirmed his debut in the upcoming patch 3.1 update. Cyno fans must save tons of Primogems or guarantee their pity to summon him from the rate-up banner. The tweet below showcases all the ascension and talent level-up materials players will need to max out Cyno.

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Cyno will need specific materials for his ascension and talent levels that are exclusively found in Sumeru.

Starting with Gemstones, players will need to farm Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones and Thunderclap Fruitcore from Electro Regisvine. The is a new normal boss that was added alongside Sumeru and can be found in the northeast corner of the rainforest.

Players will need 46 Thunderclap Fruitcores and the following Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones to ascend Cyno to level 90:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 3

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones x 6

Cyno will need Scarab, which seems to be a local Sumeru specialty that will be added to Genshin Impact with the release of Sumeru's desert area. Players will need to collect 168 of these.

Lastly, players will need scrolls dropped by Samachurls. Here are the number of scrolls needed for Cyno's ascension:

Diving Scroll x 18

Sealed Scroll x 30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 36

Apart from this, players will also need 418 Hero's Wit and around 420K Mora for Cyno's max ascension.

Leaked Talent Level-up Materials for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Farm Mudra of the Malefic General for Cyno (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speaking of Talent Level-up materials, players should give the highest priority to the weekly boss material. Cyno will need Mudra of the Malefic General that can be obtained by completing Raiden Shogun's weekly domain.

Next up are the Talent domain materials that Cyno will need to level up his talents. Here is a list of all the domain materials needed to max out all three talent levels in Cyno:

Teachings of Admonition x 9

Guide to Admonition x 63

Philosophies of Admonition x 114

The talent level can be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays from the new Sumeru Talent Domain "Steeple of Ignorance." Genshin Impact players will also need the scrolls from Samachurls for Cyno's talent levels as well. Here is a list of all the scrolls needed to max out all three talent levels:

Diving Scroll x 18

Sealed Scroll x 66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 93

To max out talent levels, Cyno will need three Crowns of Insight that can be obtained from limited-event exchange shops, Sacred Sakura, and Tree of Dreams. All of this leveling up is going to cost players around 1.6 Million Mora.

