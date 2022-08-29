How to defeat Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact

Players can encounter a brand new and utterly terrifying world boss known as the Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact 3.0. The recent update added a new location, new items to collect, and new enemies to battle. The Electro Regisvine is one of the toughest of them. Fortunately, proper preparation can make this boss fight less difficult.

The Electro Regisvine has a lot of tricky attacks, but players should be able to notice a pattern with them. Predicting the monster's offense, dodging, and striking back is the best way to achieve victory.

Tips for finding and beating Electro Regisvine boss in Genshin Impact

Players will be doing a lot of dodging when facing the Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing players must do to defeat the Electro Regisvine world boss in Genshin Impact is find it. It is in the new Sumeru region added with the 3.0 update, and this vast forest-like area can be hard to traverse. Thankfully, a map is available for players to use waypoints on, allowing them to see what kind of terrain awaits them.

To find the Electro Regisvine, gamers need to head to the northeastern portion of the Sumeru. In an area called Mawtiyima Forest, the boss can be located. A mountain sits at this point of interest and has a small cavern at its base to the south. Gamers have to enter the cavern and follow the pathway into the mountain.

Upon reaching the boss, the battle will begin, and players can expect the following attacks and mechanics:

The Electro Regisvine will shoot lightning indicated by a purple circle underneath the player, who should roll out of the area of effect to avoid damage.

Bolts of energy will be unleashed by the boss that act as homing projectiles and can be dodged.

A flower will grow from the field that explodes after a certain amount of time, but it can be destroyed with Elemental damage to prevent that from happening.

The Electro Regisvine has a corolla, much like other Regisvine bosses, which greatly reduces the damage the monster takes until it is destroyed.

The corolla switches between its roots and its tips, so players should pay attention to the change when targeting it.

This boss has the same basic striking attacks as any other enemy. It will swing its appendages at the player to deal damage. This can be avoided by simply dodging it.

The best method to defeat the Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact is:

To catch it after it has unleashed an attack.

Destroying its corolla should be the first order of business, so full damage can be dealt to the boss.

Subsequently, players should roll out of the way of its special and basic attacks, then move in to cause damage to the boss.

When the monster starts to rear back for another attack, exit its immediate vicinity, dodge the move again, and repeat.

Once the Electro Regisvine falls, Genshin Impact players can activate a device that appears for 40 Resin. This will give them access to rewards such as Thunderclap Fruitcore and Vajrada Amethyst.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh