Genshin Impact Nahida kit leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and other abilities with gameplay

With the launch of the new Genshin Impact 3.1, sources have started revealing early leaks for the upcoming patch 3.2 update. Early leaks have revealed Nahida’s idle animation, including her normal attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst.

Fans may already be aware that Nahida is the Dendro Archon, who goes by the name "Lesser Lord Kusanali". Nahida is expected to be a 5-star Dendro with mastery over Catalyst weapons. Recent leaks have already confirmed her debut in the upcoming patch and is rather versatile with her role in team compositions, depending on her constellation. Here is everything players need to know about Nahida's kit based on early leaks.

Note: All information in this article is based on 3.2 leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take it with a pinch of salt as the released version will likely differ from the leaks.

Genshin Impact: Early 3.2 leaks reveal gameplay footage of Nahida's kit

Since the release of the latest patch 3.1 update, reliable sources have begun sharing early leaks about the upcoming patch to the Genshin Impact community. Recent leaks from sources include leaked gameplay footage of Nahida's kit. It should be noted that these are early 3.2 leaks and are subject to change.

IDLE ANIMATION

Nahida has some of the most wholesome idle animations that fans will see in Genshin Impact. This tweet reveals both her idle animations, the first of which sees her creating a bird from Dendro energy that flies above her. Other idle animations include her smiling happily while creating a swing for herself using Dendro energy.

NORMAL ATTACKS

The above tweet showcases Nahida's normal attack patterns revealed in the leaked footage. She also has a four-hit combo for her normal attacks in Genshin Impact. During these normal attacks, she summons a small platform for herself to stand on.

Holding a normal attack will cast her charged attack, which consumes stamina to perform. The charged attack will summon a circular field of Dendro energy that deals AoE Dendro damage.

ELEMENTAL SKILL

The above showcases Nahida's Elemental Skill, also known as All Schemes to Know. The skill has two versions, based on how it is cast by players in Genshin Impact.

When the Elemental Skill is cast with a tap version, Nahida will deal quick Dendro damage to enemies in front of her. At the same time, she will mark them with a Seed of Skandha. This tap version has a cooldown of five seconds.

When the Elemental Skill is cast with the hold version, Nahida enters into aim mode for five seconds, where she is able to mark a maximum of eight enemies with the Seed of Skandha. The hold version requires six seconds to come off of its cooldown.

In both versions, the Seed of Skandha will last for 20 seconds. Multiple Seeds of Skandha can link marked enemies together, so if one mark gets hit, all marked enemies will take the same amount of Dendro damage. The Dendro damage dealt is based on Nahida's Attack and Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact.

ELEMENTAL BURST

Nahida's Elemental Burst features one of the most breathtaking animations in Genshin Impact. When she casts her Elemental Burst, Illusory Heart, a giant building is summoned.

This summoned building is called the Shrine of Maya and is capable of unleashing different effects based on the elemental type present in her party. Here is a quick rundown of all the effects:

Pyro: Increases the damage output of Nahida's Elemental Skill

Electro: Decreases the cooldown of Nahida's Elemental Skill

Hydro: Increase duration of Nahida's Elemental Burst

It is worth mentioning that having two party members of the same elemental type will significantly increase these effects. Therefore, it is important for players to choose the right members for Nahida's team in Genshin Impact.

