Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida's Elemental Skill, Burst, and gameplay animations

Recent Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed Nahida's animations, including her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder who is expected to be released with the 3.2 update on November 2, 2022. She is Sumeru's Dendro Archon and is set to be one of the most powerful characters in the game.

UBatcha



Notes:

Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish off

Nahida is Lv.1 and C0



Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.



HQ: [3.2 Beta] Nahida Animations ShowcaseNotes:Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish offNahida is Lv.1 and C0Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.HQ: streamable.com/nckpur [3.2 Beta] Nahida Animations ShowcaseNotes:Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish offNahida is Lv.1 and C0Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.HQ: streamable.com/nckpur https://t.co/jQ3lzrt2Fj

Disclaimer: All the information in this article is based on recent Genshin Impact leaks and is subject to change before the release of the 3.2 update.

Nahida's Normal Attack and Idle animations in Genshin Impact 3.2

Nosey



(found on reddit) Nahida normal attack is so beautifulll(found on reddit) https://t.co/F2gD48rWyl

Nahida has a four-stage Normal Attack animation that involves her summoning a floating platform before she blasts enemies with Dendro.

The character's charged attack sees her summoning a circular field of Dendro before causing it to explode in an AOE.

Daily Nahida🌙

cr. Ubatcha1 Idle animations 1 & 2cr. Ubatcha1 Idle animations 1 & 2 🍃cr. Ubatcha1 https://t.co/MPWUcoR4Ty

In her first idle animation, Nahida is seen creating things with Dendro energy. She first uses her powers to generate images of string and a bird in a cage. She then sets the bird free.

In the second idle animation, Nahida uses a swing made of Dendro energy. Her expression changes as she swings.

Nahida Elemental Skill animations in Genshin Impact 3.2

Nahida's Elemental Skill is called All Schemes to Know. It has two different versions based on whether players tap or hold the button.

Tapping the button will make her do a quick attack with Dendro energy, hitting enemies in front of her and marking them with a Seed of Skandha.

However, when players hold the button, Nahida will enter an aiming mode where she floats upwards and marks up to eight opponents for a five-second duration. Readers can check out this mode in the video above or in the image below.

Nahida's aiming mode (Image via Genshin Impact)

After marking up to eight enemies or after the aiming mode duration ends, Nahida will damage the marked foes with Dendro and leave a Seed of Skandha on them. The Seeds of Skandha will link the marked enemies together up to a certain distance and will trigger an additional effect.

Triggering an Elemental Reaction on one of the enemies marked with a Seed of Skandha will cause all linked foes to take Dendro damage based on Nahida's ATK and Elemental Mastery. This effect is called Tri-Karma Purification.

Nahida's Elemental Burst animation in Genshin Impact 3.2

daily dendro 🌱 3.1 is here!



Nahida’s burst in high quality

It really is one of the prettiest Sumeru 3.2 leaks //Nahida’s burst in high qualityIt really is one of the prettiest Sumeru 3.2 leaks //Nahida’s burst in high qualityIt really is one of the prettiest 😭 https://t.co/mSg8xgBDMC

Nahida has one of the most breathtaking Elemental Bursts in Genshin Impact. It is known as Illusory Heart.

When casting Illusory Heart, Nahida will summon and expand the Shrine of Maya onto the battlefield. The Shrine of Maya will grant additional bonuses to the character based on the elements of her teammates. The number of teammates with a certain element will affect the duration and strength of the bonus.

The bonuses are listed below:

Pyro: While Nahida remains in the Shrine of Maya, the damage dealt by the Tri-Karma Purification is increased.

Electro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between Tri-Karma Purifications is decreased.

Hydro: The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased.

As stated previously, having two members of the same element will increase the buff's effects significantly. This makes picking the right allies for Nahida very important.

