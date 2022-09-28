Best Cyno builds in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and ascension materials

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update will see the release of Cyno, the game's newest 5-star character.

Cyno is an Electro main DPS who can dish out a ton of damage. He has several build options when it comes to artifacts and weapons. Players will need a lot of ascension materials to get the character to level 90. This includes some items that can only be acquired in Sumeru's upcoming deserts.

Cyno has some incredible Electro skills, including an Elemental Burst that allows him to dish out tons of damage to his enemies.

Players who plan on summoning Cyno will want to make sure they have the right weapons and artifacts for him to maximize his damage output. Picking them can be tough, but luckily, some of his best options are already available to farm.

Cyno's best artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.1

When it comes to Cyno's artifacts, Genshin Impact players have two main options. They can either opt for a build focusing on the Thundering Fury artifact set or one that utilizes the Gilded Dreams artifact set.

The Thundering Fury artifact set will help with Cyno's Electro damage and help minimize his cooldowns. Meanwhile, the Gilded Dreams artifact set will provide him with tons of extra Elemental Mastery and buffs.

Both sets are viable, and it mostly comes down to player preference. Cyno can also utilize the Gladiator's Finale artifact set, but it is not recommended.

When it comes to stats and substats, players will want to focus on increasing Cyno's crit stats before boosting his Elemental Mastery and ATK%. The character will also need plenty of Energy Recharge, though this can be mitigated with the Thundering Fury set.

Depending on which weapon he uses, players can equip Cyno with a ATK% or Elemental Mastery sands. Meanwhile, his Goblet should always be Electro DMG Bonus.

His Circlet can be Crit Rate or Crit DMG, depending on what players need more. His Plume and Flower should just focus on the best substats possible.

Cyno's best weapons in Genshin Impact 3.1

Cyno has a lot of options when it comes to weapons. However, the best weapon for him to use is his signature 5-star spear, the Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

This spear will provide him with a ton of Elemental Mastery while also buffing his damage significantly with its ATK% boost. Those who plan on spending a ton of their Primogems to max out Cyno will definitely want to pick up this weapon.

Other 5-star weapon options include the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and the Staff of Homa.

When it comes to F2P options, Genshin Impact players can choose from several Polearms. However, the White Tassel takes the cake with its insane R5 passive buffs to Cyno's Normal Attacks. Unfortunately, many players may have utilized all of their White Tassels when crafting, leaving this weapon absent from their inventory.

Cyno can also take advantage of craftable spears like the Kitain Cross Spear and the upcoming Missive Windspear, which will be available from a new Mondstadt event. He can also use the Battle Pass weapon, the Deathmatch, to great effect.

Cyno ascension materials in Genshin Impact 3.1

Cyno will need plenty of ascension materials to reach level 90. Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they max out his level to get the most damage out of his abilities.

Cyno will require items located throughout Sumeru to reach max level, including Scarabs that can be found in Sumeru's deserts.

Here's what he will need to reach level 90:

168x Scarabs

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

18x Divining Scroll

30x Sealed Scroll

36x Forbidden Curse Scroll

46x Thunderclap Fruitcore

All of these ascension materials can be farmed in Sumeru. Players can take down the Electro Regisvine to easily farm both Thunderclap Fruitcores and Vajrada Amethysts at the same time. Finding the Scarabs that traverse Sumeru's deserts may be tricky, but there are plenty of them scattered around.

Genshin Impact players can start leveling up their Cyno as soon as the 3.1 update goes live later today.

