Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance: UTC+8 time conversions and server downtime duration

Genshin Impact's 3.1 update maintenance will begin soon, rendering the game offline for several hours before the new version releases. This maintenance will implement the 3.1 update, adding a whole new area for players to explore along with tons of events, characters, and more.

The 3.1 maintenance is set to begin at 6 am (UTC+8), and is expected to last around five hours, meaning players can return to exploring Sumeru around 11 am (UTC+8).

One can find conversions for the Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance downtime here, along with more information about its duration.

Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance downtime and timezone conversions

Genshin Impact 3.1's update maintenance will begin in just a few hours, locking players out of the game. Fans can utilize the countdown above to keep track of the process, as it counts down to 11 am (UTC+8).

This countdown applies throughout the world regardless of the timezones, but fans can still find conversions here.

One should note that during maintenance, they can't interact with the game at all. Therefore, they should keep track of their Resin to prevent overfill. As compensation, they will get a ton of extra Primogems for new characters like Cyno and Candace.

While the maintenance is live, players can begin preloading the update to quicken downloads. Preloading is easy, as all they need to do is open the game launcher and click on the cloud shaped icon near the play button.

This will save a lot of time once the maintenance is complete and will get players back into the game as soon as possible.

Timezone conversions

Fans around the world can use these timezone conversions to keep track of the maintenance process:

Eastern Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 6 pm to 11 pm

Pacific Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 3 pm to 8 pm

Central Time Zone: September 27, 2022 at 5 pm to 10 pm

Chinese Standard Time: September 28, 2022 at 6 am to 11 pm

Indian Standard Time: September 28, 2022 at 3:30 am to 8:30 am

British Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 11 pm to 4 am

The countdown posted above should apply to all regions, so once maintenance is complete, the update should be live. Generally, maintenance downtimes end a bit sooner than expected. Hence, fans may want to check if the game is live around 10-20 minutes before the scheduled end of the process. If it takes longer than five hours, players will be compensated.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update looks to be one of the biggest so far and fans will want to dive in as soon as possible.

