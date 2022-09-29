How to reduce Genshin Impact file size by deleting past quest files

Most players in the community don't know about the new features in Genshin Impact version 3.1 that allow them to reduce their devices' game file size. In the new update, mobile players can delete specific audio and video resources from the account.

However, only the mobile platform can take advantage of this feature as other platforms still have no access to the said option. This article will reduce the Genshin Impact game file size by deleting past quest files.

New feature should ease space concerns for Genshin Impact players

On September 28, Genshin Impact launched a maintenance update to upgrade to version 3.1. An announcement was released in the official forum HoYoLAB regarding all the new update details for the next version. Developers made the following statement about the new feature that went largely overlooked by the community:

"On the Asia, Europe, America, and TW, HK, and MO servers, testing of the "Past Quest Resource Management" function has begun: Travelers can delete the audio and video resources corresponding to the completed Archon Quests and Story Quests on mobile, thus reducing the size of the game."

Although it wasn't explicitly stated in the announcement, it has been confirmed by various players that only mobile players are allowed to use the new feature while it is unavailable on other platforms.

Open Settings to the Resources for mobile users (Image via HoYoverse)

Mobile players can access the feature by opening their Paimon Menu and Settings under the Resources tab. Select 'Quest Resource Management' to delete their past Archon Quests and Story Quests from their file, reducing the overall size of the game. Keep in mind that the deleted audio resources can be re-downloaded again.

File size after deletion in mobile (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above is the result after deleting the previous quest resources. Players can see that a whole 1 GB can be removed from the game and downloaded again after deletion. This feature is a lifesaver for Travelers who play Genshin Impact on their mobile phones, especially those with older models that can't handle the game's gigantic file size.

The new function is not available on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, other platforms, such as PCs, do not have access to the new function. However, it may be added to the next version. Developers said:

"The function is now being tested in the Irminsul Server. Function testing will commence on the Celestia Server in Version 3.2."

While other platforms do not have a problem with Genshin Impact file size as their device originally had a large storage file, having the said function may help them in future versions with more regions and areas in the game.

Most of the community overlooked the new 'Past Quest Resource Management' feature as it is still in the testing phase, and the developers did not make an announcement solely for this function. Once the feature is entirely developed, Genshin Impact may release another official announcement for the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far