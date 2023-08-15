Genshin Impact 4.0 patch notes: Fontaine region, diving features, weapons, artifacts, enemies, and characters

Genshin Impact 4.0 is a huge update to cover, so let's go over some unofficial patch notes. Several details discussed below were already confirmed by miHoYo to be happening in the past. Several official posts from their X account will be listed alongside some brief notes about the new characters, features, etc., of note.

Significant features include visiting a whole new region, diving underwater, and having several new characters available to get. This patch notes will be quite lengthy, even though much of the following content is condensed. After all, this new patch is massive in terms of content to enjoy.

Genshin Impact 4.0 patch notes: Debut of Fontaine

Fontaine will finally debut as a new explorable region in Genshin Impact 4.0. A whole new city and underwater ecosystem will be available for players to explore. The game will be down from 6 am to 11 am (UTC+8 for both times) on August 16, 2023.

Underwater exploration

One of the most exciting new aspects of Genshin Impact 4.0 is a diving feature that allows Travelers to go underwater. A blessing from Transoceanic Sourcewater will enable players to go underwater in just Fontaine (so this feature won't be in other regions).

Players use Aquatic Stamina to swim. If it runs out, stay stationary to recover Aquatic Stamina. Other notable features include:

You can dive above the water like a dolphin.

You can absorb powers from Xenochromatic Creatures after attacking them.

For example, Xenochromatic Armored Crabs give you the ability to clear some debris.

Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray can cut Seagrass.

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast can detect certain objects.

Other features such as Currents, Recovery Orbs, Echoing Conches, and Fantastical Floating Balls will also be able to be interacted with while you're underwater.

Arkhe

There is a new combat mechanic known as Arkhe in Genshin Impact 4.0. Fontaine characters can either have Ousia or Pneuma. These two forces oppose one another, which triggers Annihilation reactions. For example, using Ousia on a foe with Pneuma or vice versa would cause a reaction.

Only Lynette was confirmed to use Ousia in this patch. Similarly, Hydro Traveler, Freminet, and Lyney all use Pneuma.

New characters and banners

The new characters confirmed for Genshin Impact 4.0 include:

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword)

Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore)

Lyney and Yelan will have the first banners of the new update alongside their signature weapons. The following featured 4-star characters have been confirmed for Lyney and Yelan's Event Wishes:

Barbara

Bennett

Lynette

Freminet will be featured in the second half of the upcoming update when Zhongli and Childe's banners go live. The Hydro Traveler will also be available by interacting with a Fontaine Statue of the Seven.

New equipment

Two new Artifact sets are debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0 from the Denouement of Sin Domain:

Marechausse Hunter

Golden Troupe

Their individual Artifacts' images and set effects can be seen in the above post. However, there will also be plenty of new weapons debuting in the upcoming patch. The First Great Magic is a 5-star Bow available in the first Epitome Invocation of this update. Here are some forgeable weapons for F2P players to consider:

Finale of the Deep (4-star Sword)

Flowing Purity (4-star Catalyst)

Rightful Reward (4-star Polearm)

Song of Stillness (4-star Bow)

Tidal Shadow (4-star Claymore)

There will also be five new Battle Pass weapons:

Ballad of the Fjords (4-star Polearm)

Sacrificial Jade (4-star Catalyst)

Scion of the Blazing Sun (4-star Bow)

Talking Stick (4-star Claymore)

Wolf-Fang (4-star Sword)

Finally, Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is a 4-star Sword obtainable from the Fontaine Fishing Association.

New main story

The latest addition to the Archon Quest storyline is Act I - Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur and Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason. These two Acts will be available as soon as Genshin Impact 4.0 launches. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 40 or higher to be eligible for these quests, as well as having already completed Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert."

Lyney's Story Quest, Felis Fuscus Chapter: Act I will also be available if you're Adventure Rank 40+ and have completed Chapter IV: Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

New Genius Invocation TCG additions

Several new cards are being added to Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact 4.0:

Lisa

Pulsating Witch

Albedo

Descent of Divinity

Qiqi

Rite of Resurrection

King's Squire

Golden House

Setaria

Joyous Celebration

Where is the Unseen Razor?

Fans of this game mode will have plenty of new cards to utilize to their hearts' desires.

New events

The following events have been confirmed to take place in Genshin Impact 4.0:

The Curtain Never Falls on Magic: Get a free Lynette if you're Adventure Rank 25 or higher.

Get a free Lynette if you're Adventure Rank 25 or higher. Mega Meka Melee: Main event of this update. It includes a free copy of Bennett. Spans from August 24, 2023, to September 11, 2023.

Main event of this update. It includes a free copy of Bennett. Spans from August 24, 2023, to September 11, 2023. Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation: Collect various items and do exploration tasks. Spans from August 16, 2023, to August 28, 2023.

Collect various items and do exploration tasks. Spans from August 16, 2023, to August 28, 2023. The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits: Four stages of new challenges in Genius Invokation TCG for Travelers to overcome. This lasts throughout the entire update.

Other events not listed in the above post include:

Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment

Verdict of Blades

Ley Line Overflow

miHoYo will reveal more about these new events as Genshin Impact 4.0 progresses.

New enemies and animals

Several new creatures will be available in Genshin Impact 4.0, such as the following:

Blubberbeast

Ball Octopus

Hat Jellyfish

Armored Crab

Bubbly Seahorse

Hunter's Ray

Angelic Sea Hare

Leisurely Otter

Other enemies to fight include:

Clockwork Mekas

Fontemer Aberrants (which include the animals from the previous list)

Tainted Hydro Phantasms

Breacher Primus

Each group has several enemies, so keep an eye out while traveling through Fontaine.

Miscellaneous news

Some other small bits of content were confirmed for Genshin Impact 4.0:

Crystalfly Trap and Wind-Powered Generator will debut as new gadgets

Multi-layered map

Observe Duel function for Genius Invokation TCG

Gyroscope controller support

Auto Add 4-star Artifacts are available when destroying Artifacts

New animations for all characters in the Party Setup menu

Several unlisted bug fixes have also occurred. Don't forget to log in to the game once the update finishes to collect your maintenance compensation.

