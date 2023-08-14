Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Official 5-stars, 4-stars, featured weapons, release date, and countdown

Genshin Impact has officially announced the entire Phase 1 banner line-up for the upcoming version 4.0 patch. This will be the first Fontaine update of the game and will feature new characters from the latest region including Lyney and Lynette. In addition, the weapon banner will also feature some of the best weapons in the game.

Travelers can find everything they need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Phase 1 banner in this article which will also cover the exact release date and provide a universal countdown for the same.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Phase 1 Character and Weapon Event Wishes

Genshin Impact version 4.0 will be released on August 16, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8), and the developers have announced the banners for the first phase of this update. Here is a list of all the characters that will be featured in the upcoming event wishes:

Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Yelan (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Bennett (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Barbara (4-star Hydro)

Phase 1 will begin as soon as the version 4.0 update goes live. This half will feature two brand-new characters from Fontaine; Lyney and Lynette. The former is a 5-star Pyro Bow unit, while the latter is a 4-star Anemo Sword unit. Meanwhile, Yelan will also return with her second rerun banner. In addition, Barbara and Bennett will be the other two featured 4-star characters.

At the same time, the weapon banner will feature the following items:

Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) The First Great Magic (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

(Claymore) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

The weapon Event Wish will feature a new 5-star Bow called The First Great Magic. Furthermore, the banner will bring back Yelan's signature Aqua Simulacra. Both are amazing weapons and have a very high CRIT DMG stat.

Countdown to Lyney and Yelan's banners

As mentioned earlier, Phase 1 will begin as soon as the 4.0 patch goes live. The new update will be released across all servers simultaneously, so here is a universal countdown that shows the time left until the patch update and Lyney's banner debut:

Refer to this timer to keep track of Lyney and Yelan's banner release date. The Event Wishes will last only 21 days and end on September 5, 2023, at 5:59 PM (UTC+8).