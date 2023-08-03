Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance schedule and server downtime for Fontaine patch

Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance will begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023, with Fontaine being explorable five hours later at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Note that server downtime is expected to last for five hours, as that's how long it usually takes for maintenance to end in past version updates. This article includes various time zones to be convenient for the reader's schedule, as well as some countdowns tied to the server's downtime.

It is possible that the Fontaine patch could be delayed due to technical mishaps. Everything discussed below is solely if the schedule goes according to plan. Once the As Light Rain Falls Without Reason update goes live, Travelers will finally be able to visit Fontaine, meet the new characters, and enjoy the new plotline.

Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance schedule for the Fontaine update

Fontaine will finally be able to be explored in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is when Genshin Impact maintenance will begin and end for the American timezones (all of which are for August 15, 2023):

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

12 pm - 5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

2 pm - 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

Here are the rest of the time zones tied to Genshin Impact 4.0, all of which end on August 16, 2023:

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

1 am - 6 am India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am - 11:45 am

6:45 am - 11:45 am Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Australian Central Time: 7:30 am - 12:30 pm

7:30 am - 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 8 am - 1 pm

8 am - 1 pm New Zealand Standard Time: 10 am - 3 pm

Some players may prefer to see countdowns, especially if their time zones aren't shown above. Such embeds are covered in the next section.

As Light Rain Falls Without Reason maintenance countdown

The above countdown is for 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023, and it's relevant for all servers. Remember, all regions will undergo maintenance simultaneously with one another. The actual Genshin Impact 4.0 update also goes live for all servers at the same time.

These countdowns should be helpful since they're universal and applicable to all regions.

This countdown is for when Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance will end at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. Stay tuned for any further updates in case miHoYo delays the Fontaine patch. In the meantime, Travelers should expect at least 300 Primogems as compensation for the servers being down.

Note that the game will be unplayable while maintenance is ongoing. You must wait for it to finish, which is when Genshin Impact 4.0 can finally be downloaded and installed.