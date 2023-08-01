Fontaine release date and Genshin Impact 4.0 update schedule for North America, Europe, and Asia

Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. This article will include a simple countdown for everybody to use, as well as times for several major timezones. That way, readers should have a good idea of when the next big Version Update will finally launch. This update will include Fontaine, something many Travelers have wanted to see for a long time now.

Historically, past Version Updates have launched worldwide at the same time as one another. It should be the same deal with Genshin Impact 4.0. The following countdown is based on the expected release date and time for the upcoming patch.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 4.0 update

The above countdown counts down to 11 am (UTC+8) on August 16, 2023. It's applicable to all regions since this update will be available worldwide simultaneously on all servers. Note that maintenance will begin five hours prior to when the countdown hits 0.

Thus, that means Travelers will be unable to play the game until the Genshin Impact 4.0 maintenance finishes. At least 300 Primogems will be available as Maintenance Compensation to make up for the downtime. It is possible for the servers to be down longer than what the above countdown suggests, as it merely states when the update is expected to launch, not guaranteed.

When will Genshin Impact 4.0 launch worldwide?

One of the areas in Fontaine that players can explore in Genshin Impact 4.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the American times to keep in mind (all of which occur on August 15, 2023):

Hawaii Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

By comparison, the rest of the playerbase will be able to enjoy Genshin Impact 4.0 on August 16, 2023, in their respective time zones. The following are the European times:

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time: 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

There are only a few more major time zones left to cover.

Some underwater areas should debut once the new update goes live (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some times for players living in Asia:

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Although Oceanic times weren't listed in this article's title, here they are for those curious enough:

Australian Western Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 1 pm

1 pm New Zealand Standard Time: 3 pm

Using the countdown from earlier in this article should be helpful to those who don't have a timezone listed above. Likewise, just knowing how many hours and minutes are left can be convenient to readers who don't want to calculate that when looking at the previously listed times.

Note that these times should largely be relevant for future Version Updates as long as Daylight Savings is active. However, some areas (like the aforementioned Asian time zones) don't incorporate Daylight Savings at all.

Poll : Do you live in North America? Yes No 0 votes