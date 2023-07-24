Genshin Impact 4.0 banners, pull values and rerun recommendations as per leaks

Genshin Impact will soon release the new Fontaine region with their upcoming version 4.0 update. Although there are still weeks before the version update drops, credible sources have already shared leaks to prepare their accounts. The recent leaks disclose details about the new upcoming characters as well as the banner schedule.

Fans are thrilled with the early information as they can decide where to spend their hard-earned Primogems. In this article, we will cover all the recent leaks and speculations about 4.0 banners. Players will also learn about the rerun banners recommendation and their pull values based on the current meta.

Genshin Impact leaks: Patch 4.0 banner to feature Lyney with three rerun characters

With Genshin Impact 4.0 and Fontaine region being the next big update, reliable leakers have started sharing information about the upcoming new and rerun characters on banners. Based on Uncle Y's leaks, the following characters will appear on the limited banners:

Lyney (Pyro)

Yelan (Hydro)

Zhongli (Geo)

Tartaglia (Hydro)

This leak has been supported by other reliable sources such as Vissviss & Randialos. The banner order has also been shared where Lyney and Yelan will be featured in Phase I banners. Meanwhile, the Phase II banners will feature Zhongli and Tartaglia.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banner's pull value and rerun recommendations

Must have units if you love bow characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaked character banners for both Phase I and II of the Genshin Impact 4.0 update provide fantastic options for players to consider. It's important to note that the pull values and recommendations may differ depending on a player's account and current roster requirements. Lyney's gameplay has yet to be officially revealed, but players looking for a Pyro Bow DPS character may find him a viable alternative to Yoimiya.

Yelan's presence on the field as a Hydro sub-DPS complements various team compositions, making her a valuable addition to any Genshin Impact lineup.

Zhongli & Tartaglia (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving on to the Phase 2 banners, Tartaglia is one of the game's strongest Hydro DPS characters, with a unique gameplay kit that allows for great versatility in battle. Similarly, Zhongli's appearance in the leaked banners as a 5-star character adds depth to the roster with his exceptional shield and damage capabilities. Depending on the preference and team composition requirements in Genshin Impact, players can build him as a supporting character or even consider using him as a DPS.

While the leaked banners appear promising, players should evaluate their needs and goals before making wishes. Consider the characters already on your roster as well as the roles you want to fill. Consider any missing elements, such as a strong DPS, support, or healer, and select banners that meet those needs. Furthermore, different players may have different preferences for specific characters or playstyles, so personal preferences must be prioritized.