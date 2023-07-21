What is the Hydro Archon known for in Genshin Impact? Fontaine god's name, personality, and other details

The Hydro Archon (officially known as Furina) is expected to be a very important character in Fontaine once the region is released in Genshin Impact. Her other aliases include the God of Justice and Focalors. Furina is one of The Seven and has been referenced a few times in the main storyline thus far. This article covers official details and some leaks pertaining to her.

Let's start with official information, such as appearance, voice actresses, and lore tidbits from various characters talking about her. Afterward, we can take a look at unconfirmed leaks for readers curious to see some potential spoilers related to her release date and kit.

Who is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact?

The Hydro Archon appears in the above trailer at the 3:09 mark, lamenting about her boredom and how she desires to see a "real twist." One important thing about this teaser is that the character's voice actress was revealed in all four languages.

Here are the people who voice Furina in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Qian Chen

Qian Chen English: Amber Lee Connors

Amber Lee Connors Japanese: Minase Inori

Minase Inori Korean: Kim Ha-yeong

Much of the remaining official information about the Hydro Archon comes from what Nahida says about her in A Toast to Victory.

Personality

Here is the dialogue from Nahida that references the kind of person that the Hydro Archon is:

"Generally speaking, the Hydro Archon, Focalors, won't preside over individual trials. However... even then, Focalors will still make herself present at just about every trial. It seems that she just likes to immerse herself in that sort of atmosphere. As Archon, she still reserves the right to influence the final verdict. Anyway, let's just say she's got... hmm... a very unique personality."

What this "unique personality" is remains to be seen. Dainsleif's narration in the Teyvat Preview shown above states:

"The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine."

The only other information to know regarding this character comes from leaks. Note that the following information has not been verified to be 100% accurate.

Leaked details

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 今後のプレイアブルキャラ表まとめ

※？=明確には不明。変更される可能性あり

Future Playable Char Sheet

※?=Unclear. Subject To Change

The above leak mentions how Furina is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.2 as a Sword user. She's apparently capable of supporting and buffing the team, yet this specific leak doesn't mention how. A different leak shines a light on such potential, as seen below.

A text leak from a hidden Twitter account (Image via HutaoLover77)

The above leak states how the Hydro Archon's Elemental Burst can generate a field that lowers all allies' HP in exchange for buffing their damage. No specific multipliers are listed. Older leaks mentioned gravity, yet there are no video leaks to analyze for further details.

That's everything that Travelers should know about Furina in Genshin Impact. If she is playable in Version 4.2, the beta test leaks will unveil the full details of her kit. Until then, players can only wait for more vague text leaks about her abilities.

Furina is expected to be relevant to the Genshin Impact 4.0 plotline, so players can at least look forward to that.

