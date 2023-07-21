Who are the characters in the Genshin Impact Fontaine teaser: Names, voice actors, and leaks

Genshin Impact developers will be dropping the new version 4.0 update and releasing this title's new Fontaine region in less than a month. The developers have released a video titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" on this game's official YouTube channel. This clip features parts of the upcoming region and also many new characters that will potentially debut in the near future.

Those who don't follow this title's leaks will not have much idea about the characters shown in the teaser. This article will explain everything known about all the figures featured in that video and recent Genshin Impact rumors surrounding them.

Genshin Impact reveals 12 new characters in Fontaine teaser

1) Freminet

Freminet official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character scheduled to debut via Genshin Impact 4.0's banners. Official notes have confirmed that he uses Claymore and works as a professional diver. Here is an overview of his voice actors:

EN: Paul Castro Jr.

JP: Toki Shunichi

Based on recent leaks, some changes have been made to his kit during the ongoing beta testing to balance him out.

2) Egeria

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



Old Hydro Archon: Egeria (Oceanid) Dead



#Genshinleaks

#原神リーク 前代水神の名前：エゲリア(純水精霊) 死亡Old Hydro Archon: Egeria (Oceanid) Dead

In the first seconds of the Fontaine teaser, players can hear Egeria's voice, but they don't get to see her physical form. Voiced by EN voice actor Courtney Steele, the mysterious identity of this character has fans racking their brains as to who she might be.

HoYoverseJapan later confirmed that Egeria is the name of a deceased former Hydro Archon who also happens to be an Oceanoid.

3) Lyney

Drip marketing of Lyney (Image via HoYoverse)

Lyney is an upcoming 5-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He has been voiced by the following:

EN: Daman Mills

JP: Hiro Shimono

Lyney will be the first 5-star bow character to debut in version 4.0 banners. Leaks have disclosed his signature weapons and abilities. Furthermore, sources have uncovered that he will be featured in the first half of 4.0 banners.

4) Lynette

Lynette's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette is an upcoming Anemo character in Genshin Impact. The following are her voice actors:

EN: Anairis Quiñones

JP: Yuu Sasahara

She will be the first 4-star Sword from Fontaine to appear on 4.0 banners, based on recent leaks. Similar to Freminet, Lyney and Lynette have also gone through some changes in the recent beta tests.

5) Navia

Navia in Fontaine teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia is another upcoming Genshin Impact character. Here is an overview of her voice actors:

EN: Brenna Larsen

JP: Aki Toyosaki

In the official teaser released by HoYoverse officials, players can observe her Geo Vision attached to her arm. Credible leakers have disclosed that she will be a 5-star unit who might be associated with the Navy of Fontaine region.

6) Charlotte

Upcoming Cryo character in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverser)

Charlotte made her first appearance in Genshin Impact as an event-exclusive NPC in the recent Mondsatdt TCG event. Official notes and in-game dialogs have confirmed that she is from Fontaine and works at the Steambird as a journalist. Upon close observation, players can see her Cryo Vision attached to her right thigh. She has been voiced by the following:

EN: Maya Aoki Tuttle

JP: Azumi Waki

Recent leaks suggest she will be the first Cryo Catalyst to join this title's roster.

7) Wriothesley

First tall male 5-star from Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The official Fontaine teaser does not reveal as much as leaks do. Based on the latter, Wriothesley is a prison warden or officer and is rumored to be a 5-star character with Cryo Vision. He is scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 4.1 banners. After his arrival, he will be added to the standard banner roster.

As per official notes, Joe Zieja will be the English voice for Wriothesley.

8) Sigewinne

Fontaine's potential healer? (Image via HoYoverse)

Formerly called Waghild by reliable leakers, Sigewinne is the only Chibi character featured in Genshin Impact's recent teaser. Rumors have it that she will be a 4-star Hydro Bow entity and Fontaine's first healer unit.

Although visual leaks showcase tons of concept art and abilities icons for her, nothing concrete is known about her skills or constellations.

9) Clorinde

Fontaine's first firearm character? (Image via HoYoverse)

As per Genshin Impact's recent Fontaine teaser, Clorinde seems to be a close aide of Neuvillette. It has also been confirmed through the teaser that she wields Electro Vision. Here are her voice actors:

EN: Crystal Lee

JP: Yui Ishikawa

Unofficial sources have claimed that she will be a 5-star unit who will use both swords and firearms (preferably a pistol).

10) "The Knave" Arlecchino

Potential playable unit in the future (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is part of a Fatui Harbinger and runs an orphanage called House of Hearth. She has been voiced in Genshin Impact by the following:

EN: Erin Yvette

JP: Nanako Mori

Since Lyney and Lynette are from the House of Hearth, they are well acquainted with her. Speculations suggest that she will be the antagonist of Fontaine's main storyline. Leaks also disclose the possibility of her being a playable character in the 4.X updates.

11) Furina

Fontaine's Hydro Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina, also called Focalor, is the Hydro Archon in charge of governing Fontaine. Leaks suggest she will be a 5-star Hydro Sword user and most likely debut in Genshin Impact 4.2's banners. Furthermore, her kit will revolve around life steal, HP%, and gravity.

Here are her official voice actors:

EN: Amber Lee Connors

JP: Inori Minase

12) Neuvillette

Chief Justice of Fontaine Court (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Neuvillette is the closest aide of Focalor and the Chief Justice of Fontaine Court. He has been voiced by:

EN: Ray Chase

JP: Hiroshi Kamiya

Based on recent leaks, he will be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst character and will debut in Genshin Impact 4.1 banners. He has also been revealed to be a Hydro dragon who has disguised himself as a human.