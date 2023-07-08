Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Hydro Dragon playability, Archon abilities, and Arlecchino kit details

Several Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks detail more about a Hydro Dragon and skills associated with the Hydro Archon and Arlecchino. The following information is yet to be verified as 100% accurate. However, the rumors come from credible leakers. It's at least worth looking at what the latest rumors are saying about these new characters. Everything listed below comes in the form of text leaks.

This article will start with the Hydro Dragon details before diving into information regarding an ability tied to the Hydro Archon, followed by some kit details for Arlecchino. Everything discussed here is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks: Details about Fontaine's Hydro Dragon and abilities for Arlecchino and the new Archon

The first Genshin Impact leak to discuss is that Neuvillette is supposedly the Hydro Dragon. Not much about Fontaine's story has been spoiled thus far, apart from Neuvillette having an important role in the plot. It is currently unknown if this character has anything in his kit tied to his status as the Hydro Dragon.

There are several elemental dragons already in Genshin Impact. For reference, here is a list of the known ones:

Dendro: Apep

Apep Geo: Azhdaha and Primo Geovishap

Azhdaha and Primo Geovishap Anemo: Stormterror

It is unknown why the Hydro Dragon would be teaming up with Focalors in Fontaine, so players will need to wait for more detailed plot spoilers for that topic. Neuvillette has been leaked to be playable, although details on his weapon are still inconsistent. He was once leaked to be a Claymore user, before suddenly becoming a Catalyst wielder.

Leaked Hydro Archon ability

This leaker usually restricts who can see their Tweets, so here's a screenshot of the relevant leak (Image via @HutaoLover77)

The above leak originates from Uncle HA (also known as Uncle Regret in some circles) and states that the Hydro Archon's Burst can generate a field of some kind. This ability supposedly lowers all allies' HP but increases their damage output. There haven't been any new developments tied to this old leak in months, mainly because the Hydro Archon hasn't been leaked to be playable any time soon.

No specific numbers were mentioned regarding how quickly an ally's HP is drained. It is worth noting that the Hydro Traveler's kit was leaked, which includes a similar mechanic where they can lose HP to make the Dewdrops from their Elemental Skill deal more damage.

The Traveler usually has a fairly similar kit to Archons based on their element in Genshin Impact, which gives some credence to the above leak.

Leaked Arlecchino ability

Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Arlecchino is a Pyro Sword user. Uncle YC would state that one of her abilities supposedly involves puppeteering. The exact details of this move are yet to be fully revealed. Whether she can mind control a single enemy or multiple foes is not stated here.

Similarly, nothing about this ability's limitations was leaked. It's an incredibly vague text leak. Nonetheless, it's the most information about Arlecchino that's currently out.

Some additional yet vague information about Arlecchino (Image via @HutaoLover77)

The above text leak states that she could be a good support option for Lyney teams, yet it doesn't mention how she supports him. These two characters apparently have a close relationship in the main plot, with one unfinished story having Lyney hating Arlecchino. Another plot supposedly cites him as a subordinate to the Fatui Harbinger.

Genshin Impact leakers aren't always good theorycrafters, so stay tuned for further news about the compatibility of Arlecchino and Lyney on certain teams as more detailed leaks come out.

