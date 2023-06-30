Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Arlecchino playability rumors, new Mondstadt regions, and more information

There are several interesting Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to Fontaine, Mondstadt, and Arlecchino. This article will cover the latest rumors on these topics, but remember, there is no guarantee that leakers are 100% accurate. Some rumors could be true, while others could be off the mark. Nevertheless, it's important to see the latest news on this upcoming content.

Some players might remember the old bogus leaks of Arlecchino dying. Current rumors state she's still alive, but there are some strange parts of the story due to it being "abstract," according to HutaoLover77. Unfortunately, many aspects of the upcoming plot haven't been fully leaked.

Genshin Impact leaks: Playable Arlecchino, Mondstadt update, and more about Fontaine

This user's tweets occasionally go private, so here's an image of the leak (Image via @HutaoLover77)

The tweet shown above merely states what's written in the Discord post below it. Here's a summary:

Arlecchino doesn't die.

Some names tied to Fontaine include Giant Island, Castle of Tear Water, Referee Island, and Sealed Island.

Genshin Impact 4.3 was planned to feature North Mondstadt, but it has been delayed for some reason.

A later update will have a port in Sumeru with a direct route to Fontaine.

@HutaoLover77 reposted all these leaks as they originally came from Team China. Some of these rumors aren't too detailed, but other leaks expand on these ideas.

Playable Arlecchino

The above leak comes from a character sheet featuring Arlecchino. She's known to be a Sword user, supposedly using Pyro as her element. There aren't any credible gameplay leaks featuring this character; no videos have been released thus far.

This leak shows what Arlecchino may look like once she finally appears in Genshin Impact. Some aspects of her clothes are similar to what was noticed in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer, although without the long coat the Fatui Harbingers were seen wearing there.

Northern Mondstadt rumors

The Northern Mondstadt expansion was apparently delayed. In exchange, there will supposedly be a port for Sumeru known as Port Baydha. This area will be connected to Fontaine via a direct route, yet not much else is revealed about this location.

Mondstadt was originally leaked to get an expansion in Genshin Impact 4.3. No information about its delayed release version has been leaked thus far. The new Sumeru Port being slated for a 4.X release means it is expected to launch in one of the Fontaine patches.

This Reddit post also contains some minor Q&A stuff, such as:

Pantalone may be cut as a playable character.

The new plot is abstract (not much clarification here).

Arlecchino should be playable, contrary to previous Team China leaks stating otherwise.

Note that this leak is considered "questionable."

Fontaine lore

A few Genshin Impact leaks have stated that Fontaine has a class divide between the rich and the poor. However, the abovementioned leak focuses on a different plot element. Apparently, the Hydro Archon has two sides to her:

A temperamental one

A fair side

Sadly, there is no leaked dialog or anything else credible to showcase the Hydro Archon's personality at the moment. Everything known about her comes from vague leaks that could potentially be wrong.

Poll : 0 votes