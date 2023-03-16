5 things you need to know about Varka in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a vast and ever-expanding storyline and lore that keeps players on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating new content and updates. One character who has piqued the curiosity of many players since his introduction is Varka, a Mondstadt-based character.

While much is still unknown about him, several intriguing details about Varka have been revealed during the journey of the travelers. In this article, we'll explore five exciting pieces of information about Varka and his role in Genshin Impact.

What is known about Varka in Genshin Impact?

Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt, and he went on an expedition half a year before the traveler arrived in Mondstadt. He left Jean in charge of the Knights of Favonius, with the title of the Acting Grand Master.

1) Varka's strength

Acting Grandmaster Jean of Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka can be considered one of the strongest people in Mondstadt, which can be gathered from voice lines about his ventures. While Barbara mentions Varka as being an excellent team leader, Eula talks about how he held back during a sparring session and still ended up in a tie.

Even Tartaglia, one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact, compliments his strength and wishes to participate in combat against him. He refers to him as the "Titan" of the Knights of Favonius.

According to Bennett, Varka is someone he looks up to because of his ability to effectively lead an entire organization. Additionally, Bennett recognizes Varka's skill in selecting the appropriate individuals for the Knights of Favonius.

Varka also goes by the title "Knight of Boreas" in Gesnhin Impact, which is probably an alias given to him due to his abilities.

2) He mentored Razor

Razor was raised by the wolves in Genshin Impact (Image via Twitter/@GenshinImpact)

Razor's Character Story in Genshin Impact mentions that he was brought down from the forests of Wolvendom by a tall man, who is revealed to be Varka. He brought Razor back to Mondstadt and also helped him learn his name, which was earlier decided by his parents. Varka also taught Razor how to wield his weapon, the Claymore, which might also be his own weapon type.

The "Of Ballads and Brews" event in Genshin Impact 3.1 revealed more information about Varka's relationship with Razor and his parents.

He left Lisa as Razor's mentor when he left for the expedition. In v3.1, he addressed a letter to Lisa asking her to give Razor a box with some memories left by his human parents.

3) He helped Rosaria

Rosaria is a sister at the Mondstadt Cathedral (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria was born in a remote mountain village and was captured by bandits shortly after birth. She was raised by the bandits and taught how to fight, steal, and do odd jobs for them. Her life was a constant struggle for survival against hunger and cold, and she fought both outsiders and her comrades.

The bandit crew was eventually wiped out by the Knights of Favonius, and as their youngest member, Rosaria was given a chance for rehabilitation. It was Grand Master Varka who brought her to Mondstadt and encouraged her to live a normal life, but Rosaria preferred to hunt and avoided becoming a sister at the Cathedral.

Rosaria acknowledges that Varka is someone who cares for the people around him.

4) Varka's expedition

Mika was sent by Varka (Image via HoYoverse)

Varka was accompanied by 80% of the Knights of Favonius on his expedition. It can be safely assumed that this expedition has been active since before the release of Genshin Impact, for around three years.

Not much is known about the purpose of the same. Mika, who had accompanied Varka on his expedition, brought back a letter from him, stating that the expedition involved a secret from a long time ago.

5) His encounter with The Captain

Il Captiano was seen in A Winter Night's Lazzo (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same letter brought by Mika, Varka mentioned their encounter with Il Capitano, one of the senior Fatui Harbingers. He described him as a reasonable person who wasn't hostile but strong-willed enough to challenge the gods in combat.

He also mentioned that the Captain had been sent to Natlan, which might possibly mean that the travelers are going to meet him there in Genshin Impact. The Grandmaster mentioned that he could take him down in a battle, which provides further evidence for his strength.

