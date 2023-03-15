Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks reveal Varka, Lyney, Lynette, and upcoming character details

Several Genshin Impact leaks have emerged to reveal more details about Varka and Fontaine characters, such as Lyney and Lynette. It's currently impossible to verify this information, but such rumors are all that players have at the moment. Some credible leakers have posted these leaks, making them at least worth viewing.

This rumor roundup will include details on the following:

Varka

Lyney

Lynette

Fontaine and Dornman Port

Other miscellaneous details

Some parts of it could be true, while others may be false. All of the following information either comes from leakers Mero or Team China.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Varka, Lyney, Lynette, and other characters

The first collection of leaks (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

The above translation of Team China's leaks by u/vivliz reveals a ton of information for Genshin Impact fans. Most notably, some descriptions of Varka have surfaced online. He's supposedly very attractive and has a red and black-colored scheme. Some rumors point to him using Cryo, but nothing is definitive on that subject.

Other important aspects of the above leaks mention:

Dornman Port could be explorable in a future update. The above leak makes it seem like Fontaine is tied to it.

Genshin Impact 3.7 and 3.8 apparently won't have any new 5-star characters.

Version 3.6 features Nahida and Nilou in the first phase.

Version 3.6 features Baizhu and Ganyu in the second phase. Kaveh is one of the featured 4-star characters.

Captain R is very important and has supposedly been mentioned in the game before.

The following image shows a translated Q&A tied to Varka from Team China.

Some more specific details on Varka (Image via u/vivliz, Team China)

According to the leakers, Varka has some similarities to Pokemon's Zoroark. The Cryo assumption is a guess based on his design, which readers, unfortunately, cannot see at the moment.

Team China even assumes the design they got is Varka based on the wolfish elements and a feather similar to Mika's.

Lyney and Lynette leaks

Mero @merlin_impact Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user https://t.co/xVVwZpdgHB

Mero leaked that Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow user. Nothing was previously known about his element and rarity, which would make this quite a significant rumor. Unfortunately, no other details about his kit were released.

Mero @merlin_impact Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user https://t.co/LiKbOJ2jif

Similarly, Lynette (misspelled as Linette here) was leaked as a 4-star Anemo Sword user. Like Lyney, there isn't anything specific about her gameplay. There are also no credible Genshin Impact leaks detailing which Version Update will feature them.

Other Fontaine characters slated to be playable in Genshin Impact

A lineup of the leaked renders (Image via seven233)

Several characters associated with Fontaine and Mondstadt have already been leaked. Readers can view the image above to get an idea. Most notably, the third one shown above was revealed as Focalors, the Hydro Archon.

There was no gameplay footage regarding the above characters when this article was written. Similarly, there aren't any specific gameplay leaks to discuss here.

These Mondstadt and Fontaine characters will likely be playable sometime after Genshin Impact 4.0. No specific leaks are covering their release dates at present. All of the above content is subject to change.

