Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Expected release version, Hydro Archon Focalors design, and more

Fontaine is a region expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.0. While that might seem far away now, there is already plenty of leaks for this area, Focalors, and more. Considering how far these initial leaks are from the region's release date, most of these details are heavily subject to change.

Even if some of Fontaine's characters change a bit, the following leaks are still all the somewhat credible information available about the region. Some players don't mind being spoiled about Focalors' design and other minor details. In that case, let's start with the rumored release version for this update.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Version 4.0, Hydro Archon Focalors news, and more

Genshin Impact 4.0 has been rumored to be the update that releases Fontaine for several reasons:

Major Version Updates ending in '0' have always had a massive new region

The massive mega-leak includes some data regarding Fontaine around this version number

There is no guarantee that the region will be in Genshin Impact 4.0, but it's heavily likely based on past precedence and the abundance of current leaks on the matter. It is unknown if the whole region will be explorable by then or if it will be broken into several sections like Inazuma and Sumeru.

Fontaine characters

Some of the leaked characters, including Focalors (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the leaked characters already have known names. Here is a list of some examples, based on their appearance from left to right:

Lynette: First

First Chief Justice Neuvillette: Second

Second Focalors: Third

Third "Captain R": Fifth

Fifth Lyney: Seventh

The other characters don't have a known identity at the moment. It is worth mentioning that the pink-haired one to the right of Lyney is rumored to be from Mondstadt. No credible gameplay leaks exist for these characters in video or text formats.

It is worth mentioning that some characters have multiple concept artworks. SaveYourPrimos has stated that "Captain R" has at least nine designs, one of which can be seen in the above image.

Focalors design

A leaked series of images associated with this character (Image via HoYoverse)

The character most players might be interested in learning about is Focalors, the Hydro Archon. Her design can be seen in the above image, which shows off a few different angles of her concept art. Just remember that some aspects of her appearance can be altered before she's officially revealed by HoYoverse.

A few leakers have stated that this once-unnamed character is Focalors. An example of that statement can be seen in the following tweet.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.4 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos The blue-white hair short female character previously leaked has been confirmed by HXG to be the Hydro Archon, Focalors.



The tall male we know of has been confirmed by HXG to be Chief Justice Neuvillette.

Not much is known about the Hydro Archon in the latest Genshin Impact leaks. Some sources (like memetrollsXD) state that she is a Hydro Claymore user, while others (like hxg) state that she doesn't use a Claymore. Since no videos of her gameplay exist at the moment, there is nothing to cross-reference here.

There are still several updates left for Sumeru's expansion in Genshin Impact by the time this article was written. Thus, it will be several months before players can even see Version 4.0 beta test gameplay leaks.

Unless another mega-leak happens, Travelers just have to be patient while waiting for more official news and credible rumors.

