Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Fontaine and Mondstadt characters

Recently, Genshin Impact leaks surfaced out of nowhere, revealing some upcoming characters from Fontaine. One of them is even speculated to be Focalors, the Hydro Archon. While very little is known about Fontaine and its Archon, they have often been mentioned in the game.

Meanwhile, according to other leakers, not all characters are from Fontaine, and some might even be from Mondstadt. Fans also suspect they might get new updates on the land of freedom, including Varka.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Focalors and other upcoming Fontaine characters

The Genshin Impact community has been flooded with Fontaine leaks revealing models of some of the upcoming characters. The Hydro region is confirmed to be the next nation after Sumeru, which will be introduced in v4.0.

A post by Reddit user evnxxz reveals all the potential upcoming characters that have been leaked. The female character with icy blue hair has been confirmed to be Focalors by many leakers. The lineup also includes twins Lyney and Lynette, who first appeared in the 'Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail' representing Fontaine.

When Fontaine and Focalors leaks surfaced, many suggested that the Hydro Archon could be a Claymore user. However, other leakers have confirmed this is not the case, and her actual weapon of choice is still unknown.

SaveYourPrimos also confirmed that the characters in the Fontaine lineup from the leaks are real, with some alterations to one of the characters indicating that there could be more changes in the future.

SpendYourPrimos also shared their Fontaine lineup describing the models of all the potential upcoming characters, which coincided with the leaked images. However, according to another leaker, some are not from the Hydro region and may include characters from Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact leaks potential characters from Mondstadt

While the identity of most of the characters remains unknown, according to reliable leaker Mero, the leaks may include characters from Mondstadt. Some fans believe they might finally get something related to the Dandelion Sea, one of the most anticipated regions of the land of freedom, or the Dornman Port. The latter's exact location is still unclear and has only been mentioned a few times by NPCs.

This has led to further speculation about Varka, the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Based on the leaks, he is expected to be released along with Dandelion Sea. So far, he has only been mentioned by other Favonius Knights and NPCs and is yet to make an appearance in the game.

Some fans believe that the characters with the apple and pink hair might be from Mondstadt due to their outfits, which are seemingly different from others. It is speculated that the female character with the apple might be Alice, Klee's mother.

From what is known, Alice is one of the strongest characters in the Genshin impact lore and likes to travel around Teyvat. She was also involved in the Golden Apple Archipelago events in v1.6 and v2.8. Like Varka, she has yet to make an official appearance, and her character is shrouded in mystery.

