Genshin Impact leaks have revealed potential model designs for Hydro Archon, other characters, and more. After Sumeru, Fontaine is confirmed as the next region and will be released in the v4.0 update.

The nation is ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon, who represents Justice. Very little is known about the nation and its ruler, with only a few references and mentions in the game by Nahida, Zhongli, and NPCs,

The new leaks reveal many models of potential upcoming characters, including both Hydro Archons, along with some information about Fontaine.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal model designs from Fontaine

There has been a recent flood of leaks in the Gensin Impact community. Many of these contain information about Fontaine and potential upcoming characters, making fans excited about the next nation.

The new leaks include model designs of who is assumed to be the original Hydro Archon, which is an assumption based on other leaks describing her appearance. She was a member of the original seven Archons, better known as The Seven. She is assumed dead in the game, and her name is still unknown, as it has never been mentioned.

According to a reliable leaker, the character model seems to belong to the original Hydro Archon. However, since the seven gods don't need a vision and she seems to be wearing one around her waist, some other leakers are still unsure of her identity.

The original Archon's appearance is assumed to be of a short teenage girl with white hair, and she is described as a sly and mischievous person. Her successor, Focalors, on the other hand, is described as solemn and righteous. She is speculated to have the appearance of a tall woman with golden hair wearing armor.

The Chinese text also describes the original Archon as "former" instead of "late," which fans assume implies that she might still be alive, contrary to what is believed.

Another reliable leaker, m9g, leaked a model of an unknown character. Based on visual descriptions from other Genshin Impact leaks, many believe she could be the current Hydro Archon, Focalors.

Along with the Archons, many other model designs were leaked. Most of the images are censored and aren't clear, making it difficult to make out their identity.

While there is still no information about the identities and abilities of these mystery characters, SYP confirmed that one of the silhouettes belongs to Lyney. He is one of the twins from Fontaine that appeared in the Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Preview: Travail.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos To avoid another DMCA, we don't want to repost the images, but--



The images floating around of Lyney and a new blonde woman are real, however they are early drafts / concept artwork and the designs has been updated a fair amount since.



The blonde woman is not Lynette.

More leaks reveal two factions in Fontaine and a new potential glider

According to the leaks, two factions exist in Fontaine: the Light faction and Wasteland Faction. Their weapons also seem to have a unique property described as streaming lines attached to them.

Not much is known about these factions besides the colors used to identify them, which are believed to be the factions that rule over Fontaine.

Each region has an exclusive glider that Genshin Impact players can obtain after reaching the maximum reputation level. Fontaine's signature glider seems to have been leaked way too early, and fans appreciate its design and color scheme.

