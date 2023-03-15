Varka leaks from Genshin Impact: Appearance, design rumors, and more details

There has been a recent outbreak of Genshin Impact leaks, revealing more about Grand Master Varka. He has been mentioned in the game several times but has yet to make his first physical appearance. Many playable characters have mentioned him throughout the plot, making him crucial to the overall storyline.

The recent leaks share tons of information about his character design and potential physical appearance in the near future. Although these leaks have been tagged as questionable, the sources have credibility, which makes this information worth investigating.

Here is everything players need to know about Varka's appearance from the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on early leaks, and everything is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it all with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact: Latest leaks about Varka's appearance and more

There have been tons of leaks about Varka and how he would look in Genshin Impact. Team China (TC), a famous group of leakers, have shed a lot of light on this matter recently.

Here is a summary of what was revealed about Varka:

Attractive design style

Has a red black color scheme

Design elements similar to pokemon, Zoroark

Wears a cool coat and has tons of wolf elements to his apperance

Will have a Mika's Elemental Burst feather on his left side

Currenty has a Cryo Vision (placeholder?)

The leakers further emphasized that Varka's vision is still subject to change. The Cryo vision they mentioned was only seen in the unofficial picture, and there is no other concrete evidence of Varka being a Cryo character.

Hence, there is a possibility that his vision's element might change in the future.

Other Genshin Impact Rumors about Varka

Another credible leaker, Tao, has revealed more about Varka's design in Genshin Impact.

Based on his recent tweets, Varka will have a Razor-like complexion and might have a visible wound somewhere. His clothing designs will have more Goth/Werewolf elements to it.

Tao also shared three characters who have different design similarities to Varka. Here is a quick summary of it:

Refer to 1 for hairstyle but no long hair in the back

Refer to 2 for Face structure (especially Eyes and Eyebrows)

Refer to 3 for similarities in clothing elements

The first two reference pictures are of characters from the upcoming Honkai StarRail: Sampo and Blade. The third reference picture belongs to the MC (main character) of the Post-Honkai Odyssey game mode in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Fans will see Varka in Genshin Impact 3.8+

The leaks also revealed when Varka will make his first physical appearance in the game. He is expected to appear in version 3.8 or later once the Fontaine region is released.

Keep in mind that this leak particularly mentions Varka's physical appearance. Currently, there is no information about him becoming a playable character in Genshin Impact anytime soon.

