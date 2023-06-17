Various Genshin Impact leaks have discussed some of Fontaine's lore and upcoming plot. These types of rumors are often the most subject to change. Nonetheless, it's worth looking at what the current leaks discuss regarding the upcoming region that many Travelers are hyped to visit in Version 4.0. Several characters have also been leaked, but this article will primarily cover the story.

The new region will debut around August 16, 2023, once Genshin Impact 4.0 launches. HoYoverse had released very little information on the area when this article was written, so Travelers will have to rely on text leaks for any knowledge about Fontaine.

Genshin Impact leaks: Fontaine plot

Traveller: Huh, Rhodeia? Have you met her?

Idyia: Looks like she finally found a place for herself... Qingce Village? Is that in Liyue? You really have gone far away, Rhodeia...

Oh, are you wondering why we fled Fontaine? It feels like it happened a lifetime ago... Traveller: Huh, Rhodeia? Have you met her?Idyia: Looks like she finally found a place for herself... Qingce Village? Is that in Liyue? You really have gone far away, Rhodeia...Oh, are you wondering why we fled Fontaine? It feels like it happened a lifetime ago...

The reason for our flight... it would be the "water". The waters of Fontaine changed, and to the Oceanids, now the waters there are full of... pain and hatred...?

For us, if we wanted to live, fleeing was the best choice. Oh, it was then that became lost and fained in the desert...

I must say, this desert is really just too vast!

The first major Genshin Impact leak regarding Fontaine's lore comes from the 3.8 beta. Idyia is an NPC from the main event of that Version Update and has been leaked to transform into an Oceanid. This dialogue refers to the Traveler asking Idyia about the Rhodeia of Loch (also known as the Oceanid that players farm for Cleansing Hearts).

Oceanids left Fontaine an unspecified time ago because the region was full of "pain and hatred." Some members of this species are now in the desert so that players can see them in the main event of Genshin Impact 3.8. Note that the update after 3.8 is Version 4.0 when Fontaine will be released.

Old Fontaine plot leaks

And now is the time for us to pretend surprise

Some supposed plot points for the new region include:

Upper classes vs. lower classes

Wealth gap issues

Environmental pollution

This particular leak is described as "sussy," which means there is no guarantee that the information shown here is 100% accurate. However, some rumors with a similar tag have been proven before, so Travelers will have to wait and see if something similar happens once more details of Genshin Impact 4.0's plot are unveiled.

Possible death of a Fatui Harbinger

[GI-4.X]

Según una de mis fuentes, Arlecchino aparecerá en la línea principal de fortaine, pero morirá en el final de la línea principal. La precisión de esta fuente es alta (90%), así que la puse en mi cuenta principal.



*Using Spanish to tweet is to thank my source.

Twitter's auto-translate feature reveals that this leak states:

"According to one of my sources, Arlecchino will appear in the fortaine mainline, but she will die in the mainline ending. The accuracy of this font is high (90 %), so I put it in my main account."

Vississ claims this leak is reliable, although several other old leaks have stated that Arlecchino would be playable. If this rumor is true, the playable female Fatui Harbinger would be Sandrone or Columbina instead.

Fatui Harbingers have died in Genshin Impact's plot before. La Signora was infamously executed in the Inazuma Archon Storyline. Something similar could happen here with Arlecchino, but players should be skeptical until more proof is provided due to the contradictory information on hand.

Character leaks

Full character list from Fontaine… All hail the French Revolution

Several characters have already been leaked to debut in one of the patches from 4.0 onward. The ones shown above aren't even all of them, as over a dozen different characters have been leaked thus far. For reference, the characters shown above are known as:

Lynette

Neuvillette

Furina

"Chibi nurse"

Captain R

"Purple-haired girl"

Lyney

Charlotte

"Goth girl"

"Blonde-haired woman"

Their roles in the upcoming plot haven't been fully explored yet. For instance, Travelers know that Furina is the Hydro Archon and that Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of this region.

