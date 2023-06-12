Genshin Impact leaks claim a potential Fatui Harbinger's death in Fontaine

Several Genshin Impact leakers have dropped a massive info leak about an upcoming Fatui Harbinger, who was speculated to appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest. After a series of leaks that hinted at Arlecchino's release as a playable character, the new ones suggest that she could potentially die in the main storyline. If the rumors are true, she might become the second Fatui Harbinger to lose her life in the Archon Quest.

At the same time, the leakers have ruled out the possibility of Arlecchino becoming a playable unit and are now leaning more toward Sandrone, another Fatui Harbinger. Do note that this is just based on leaks and rumors, so fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Leaks hint at Arlecchino's death in Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest

A well-known and reliable leaker called vississ recently shared some important information about the Fontaine Archon Quest, which could also be considered major spoilers depending on the reliability of the leaks. According to them, Arclecchino will appear in the main story, but there is a good chance that she will lose her life at the end of the quest story. They believe that the leak's credibility is pretty high, with a 90% chance of being accurate.

Additionally, there have been a series of leaks in the past few weeks that hinted that Arlecchino was supposedly going to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, her weapon of choice and vision had also been leaked, but the latest rumors are claiming something else entirely.

HutaoLover77 shared another leak about Arleccchino. As already mentioned, she was previously speculated to be released in one of the Fontaine updates, but the leakers now suspect that she won't be a playable character. All the leaks about her so far had come from reliable sources, so it is currently difficult to determine which information is more reliable.

Sandrone likely to be playable in Fontaine, as per leaks

Previous Genshin Impact leaks claimed that one female Fatui Harbinger would likely become playable in one of the Fontaine updates, and it was speculated that it would be Arlecchino. However, several leakers have ruled out that possibility, and they now suspect that HoYoverse might release Sandrone instead.

