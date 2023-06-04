Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine leaks: Childe rerun and Fatui Harbingers involvement

The upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 is expected to be released on August 16, 2023, and only one patch is left before HoYoverse finally releases the Fontaine region. The recent leaks have shared several interesting pieces of information about the upcoming update, including Childe's rerun banner and the possible involvement of other Fatui Harbingers in the Archon Quest plot.

The Fatui has always played an important role in the Archon Quests so far, and it seems that things might get even more serious in Fontaine. It is speculated that several Harbingers will likely appear in the main story.

That said, it should be noted that the following information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 leaks: Childe's possible rerun banner and involvement in the Fontaine Archon Quest

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run

- Unknown final slot

SipSipStefen recently leaked the potential banners of Genshin Impact version 4.0 on Twitter. According to the post, HoYoverse is expected to release two new characters from Fontaine - Lyney and Lynette. At the same time, it is speculated that Childe will likely get his fourth rerun banner in the upcoming v4.0 update.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 タルタリヤは4.0メインストーリーで登場し、他の執行官も引っ張ってくる

Childe appears in the 4.0 main story and brings other Harbinger as well



Another leaker named randialos further claimed that Childe, also known as Tartaglia, is likely to appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest story, so it would make sense for him to get a banner. Furthermore, it is speculated that he might bring another Fatui Harbinger with him, but the entity's identity is currently unknown.

Interestingly, a few months ago, Keikakutori claimed that HoYoverse will add a female Fatui Harbinger as a playable unit in the game, which means they will also play a role in the main story. At the same time, the leaker also stated that the new character will not be Arlecchino, which leaves only two other female Harbingers - Columbina and Sandrone.

However, other reliable leakers in the community have also claimed that Arlecchino will likely become playable in one of the Fontaine updates. So, it is currently difficult to determine which information can be trusted, but it is safe to assume that Genshin Impact fans may see another Fatui Harbinger very soon.

On a related note, a post by Hutaolover77 on Twitter states that Wanderer may have some role in the Fontaine Archon Quest. However, Genshin Impact fans should remember that he is no longer a Fatui Harbinger, as he changed the past in Sumeru Archon Quest.

