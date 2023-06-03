Genshin Impact 4.0 Childe rerun and other Fatui Harbinger appearance leaks

Current Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks indicate that Childe will have an important role in this update. Not only will he have a role in the main story, this character will also have a rerun. His role in the plot is tied to another Fatui Harbinger, yet the leaks don't specify which Fatui Harbinger will be involved with him. Everything listed below is currently slated for the first Fontaine patch.

Fontaine will debut in Genshin Impact 4.0. The last update before that patch is Version 3.8, meaning Travelers won't have to wait too long to finally see the new region. More details about Childe and his involvement with the upcoming plot are expected to be revealed in the forthcoming months. Until then, let's look at what is currently known from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banner leaks: Childe rerun

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run

- Unknown final slot

#GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER -- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run- Unknown final slot - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER - - Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run - Unknown final slot #GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks https://t.co/uan7ehtwQ0

The first leak readers might be interested in is tied to the Genshin Impact 4.0 banners. This tweet references Uncle YC's riddle that many players have speculated means the following characters will have a banner in that Version Update:

Lyney

Childe

Yelan

The fourth 5-star is currently unknown. Lynette has been leaked to be a 4-star Anemo Sword user who will be featured on one of the Genshin Impact 4.0 Event Wishes. The full details of these banners are yet to be revealed.

It is worth mentioning that the last time Yelan and Childe had reruns were back in Version 3.4 and 3.2, respectively. Remember that these banner rumors are currently unconfirmed and subject to change.

More Fatui Harbingers may show up in Genshin Impact 4.0

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 タルタリヤは4.0メインストーリーで登場し、他の執行官も引っ張ってくる

Childe appears in the 4.0 main story and brings other Harbinger as well



Via randialos タルタリヤは4.0メインストーリーで登場し、他の執行官も引っ張ってくるChilde appears in the 4.0 main story and brings other Harbinger as wellVia randialos https://t.co/nW9FIevbWB

Randialos' leak suggests Childe will accompany another Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact 4.0's main story. The leak doesn't say why he brings another Fatui Harbinger with him. Sadly, there is no credible information to ascertain such details when this article was written.

The following leak could be connected since it's the only one that talks about a potential playable Fatui Harbinger coming out in one of the Fontaine patches.

Apparently, a female Fatui Harbinger will be playable sometime in one of the Fontaine updates. That means one of the following characters could be eligible:

Arlecchino

Columbina

Sandrone

Some other related leaks speculate that it won't be Arlecchino, but there isn't any current proof to state who will be playable. On a related note, the Fatui Harbinger accompanying Childe may be separate from the one planned to be playable in one of the upcoming updates.

Other Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks

The above leak talks about some key points that are apparently tied to Fontaine's main plot:

Upper classes vs. lower classes

Wealth gap

Environmental pollution

Note that this leak is described as "sussy," so there is a solid chance it could be fake. Nonetheless, there is a possibility that these points could be tied to the aforementioned Childe plot in the first Fontaine patch.

Based on @vississ01's leak, Fontaine won't be released all at once. Players will be in the countryside first before reaching the main city. There aren't any credible leaks currently showing what the areas look like, so Travelers will have to wait until photos or videos arrive.

Poll : 0 votes