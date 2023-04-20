Genshin Impact leaks: Next playable Fatui Harbingers to be released in Fontaine

There aren't many new Genshin Impact leaks regarding playable Fatui Harbingers, but some old rumors do shine a light on the matter. From what's currently known, at least one character from the organization is playable in Fontaine. This is not surprising at all since there are already a few playable Fatui Harbingers in the game. The more interesting tidbit is that the next one that can be summonable is supposedly a female character.

Unfortunately, the latest Genshin Impact leaks aren't too specific. This article covers recent rumors that some Fatui Harbinger fans might be interested in reading about.

What do current Genshin Impact leaks reveal about playable Fatui Harbingers in Fontaine?

The above tweet is part of a Twitter chain from a Genshin Impact leaker known as Keikakutori. According to them, a female Fatui Harbinger will be playable in Fontaine. However, the identity of the character has not been disclosed.

For reference, here is a list of all female Fatui Harbingers that could be eligible:

Columbina "Damselette"

Sandrone "Marionette"

Arlecchino "The Knave"

Keikakutori seems to believe that it's not Arlecchino. This points to Columbina or Sandrone being playable.

The leaker adds that Arlecchino wouldn't be playable in Fontaine at all. This claim is based on information they possess but have not yet revealed to the public.

It is worth noting that La Signora is already dead by this point, and no leaks indicate that she will be brought back to Fontaine at present.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラ

ある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずです



Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

"guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずですArlecchino is certainly a playable character "guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine

However, a different leaker guesses that Arlecchino will be playable in one of the Fontaine patches for Genshin Impact. The vagueness of these leaks means that there isn't any concrete information that readers can currently trust 100%. Everything these leakers state is based on data that the reader sadly isn't privy to.

It is worth mentioning that there aren't any credible leaks detailing what the elements and Visions are for the remaining Fatui Harbingers. At the very least, Dottore is known to use a Claymore, but everything is subject to change, especially when it comes to old leaks.

Other Fontaine changes

An old Team China Leak from March (Image via r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

According to Team China, many of the character designs that were leaked for Fontaine have been changed, some of which aren't even recognizable anymore. There aren't any new images or renders to analyze, so players have no information to cross-reference.

Team China has gotten some things right in the past, so this leak could be accurate. They also stated that Dottore and Arlecchino wouldn't be playable in Fontaine, the latter of which would support Keikakutori's hypothesis. It is currently unknown if these two characters will be summonable in a future patch or if they're strictly NPCs.

Travelers should get more news on Fontaine around July or August if Genshin Impact 4.0 is still the update that will have this region. Until then, players can only wait to see if any other early leaks will pop up in the upcoming months.

