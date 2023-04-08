Genshin Impact Natlan leaks: Playable Fatui Harbingers and dead character’s comeback rumors

Team China has leaked some new information regarding Natlan and Fatui Harbingers being in Genshin Impact. Although their track record can be questionable at times, this information always has a chance to be true.

Interestingly, HoYoverse did officially announce the Archon Quest for this region as "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection." There is just no proof of who this resurrection is for.

Most Fatui Harbingers have been stated to be playable. As of Genshin Impact 3.6, players only have Tartaglia and Wanderer as characters they can control. There is currently no complete list showing off all of the playable Fatui Harbingers.

What Genshin Impact leaks state about Natlan and the Fatui Harbingers

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1



Natlan Region:

- Natlan will have a Plot related to reincarnation.

- Natlan has a culture similar to maya culture.



About Fatui:

- Arlecchino (Possible playable).

- Dottore (Doubted).

Information about Fatui and the Natlan region.

Natlan Region:
- Natlan will have a Plot related to reincarnation.
- Natlan has a culture similar to maya culture.

About Fatui:
- Arlecchino (Possible playable).
- Dottore (Doubted).
- Most of Fatui is playable.

Team China has stated that this information comes from an early stage of development and is subject to change at any given time. The content they revealed about Natlan is tied to Mayan culture and reincarnation.

There are no specific details about what aspects of Mayan culture will be reflected in this new region. Most of the Fatui Harbingers being playable is also a vague leak.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 召使は間違いなくプレイアブルキャラ

ある理由に基づく''推測"ではフォンテーヌでプレイアブルになるはずです



Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

"guess" based on a certain reason is that she should be playable in Fontaine

Some leaks have previously suggested that Arlecchino and Dottore would be playable. Sadly, there is no information on which Version Updates will feature these Fatui Harbingers as playable characters.

Dottore was stated to be a Claymore user back in October 2022, but nothing else has been credibly revealed about his potential kit since then. Arlecchino is speculated to be released sometime in the Fontaine patches.

What has been officially revealed about Natlan thus far?

Natlan isn't currently available to visit Genshin Impact. The old Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail revealed Archon Quest's name for Natlan around the 2:25 mark. Players see the "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection" name before seeing a little kid named Iansan.

Not much is revealed in this Genshin Impact trailer, with the relevant part being:

"The rules of war are woven in the womb: the victors shall burn bright, while the losers must turn to ash. When the God of War shares this secret with the Traveler, it is because she has her reasons."

The God of War is presumably Murata, the Pyro Archon. Whether this secret has to do with resurrection or not remains to be seen. Fontaine's storyline had yet to be fully known by the time this article was written, and that's the region that will come out before Natlan.

Could La Signora come back to life?

There are rumors that she could come back, but nothing credible (Image via HoYoverse)

La Signora was executed by the Raiden Shogun back in the Inazuma Archon Quest, Duel Before the Throne.

She has already been confirmed to have died, but rumors of Natlan being centered around resurrection have gotten some Genshin Impact players curious about her fate.

Recent leaks state that most Fatui Harbingers will be playable. However, no credible leaks state that La Signora will return to life. Anything on that topic is merely conjecture and possibly speculation.

Travelers will, unfortunately, have to wait until more information about Natlan's resurrections comes out before jumping to the conclusion about who the dead character could be.

