Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Arlecchino & Dottore playable rumors and more

Various Genshin Impact leaks state that Arlecchino and Dottore will be playable characters, with the former possibly being summonable in a Fontaine patch. However, these types of rumors aren't verifiable, so the general public can only assume that the leakers who spread this information are telling the truth. There are, unfortunately, no specific leaks about when these two Fatui Harbingers will be playable.

Fontaine has been leaked to come out in Genshin Impact 4.0. Much of the playable characters for that patch have already been revealed in some leaks, yet all Travelers have are some old character models and a few names.

Genshin Impact leaks: Arlecchino in Fontaine and Dottore rumors

Arlecchino is certainly a playable character

Some leakers are confident that Arlecchino will be playable in one of the Fontaine patches. That wouldn't be entirely unheard of since Travelers already have two playable Fatui Harbingers (Childe and Wanderer). However, there aren't any specific leaks regarding Arlecchino's role in the upcoming Version Updates, her gameplay, or which patch will feature her banner.

At the very least, aspiring Arlecchino mains can be confident that she will be playable one day.

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1



Natlan Region:

- Natlan will have a Plot related to reincarnation.

- Natlan has a culture similar to maya culture.



About Fatui:

- Arlecchino (Possible playable).

- Dottore (Doubted).

Some leaks also specify that most Fatui Harbingers will be playable. On a related note, Natlan will apparently have a plot tied to resurrection. It is currently unknown if La Signora is factored into the storyline or if somebody else, like the Pyro Archon, will be revived.

Fontaine has yet to come out, so Genshin Impact players won't learn more about Natlan for at least several months unless a very early leak happens.

This old leak would be the closest to current information regarding potential playable Fatui Harbingers. Pierro, Pulcinella, and La Signora are the only characters not known to be playable, but this leak came out in July 2022.

Unfortunately, many details about the potential playable Fatui Harbingers are very old and possibly outdated. Travelers will just have to wait for the upcoming Fontaine patches to see if new leaks reveal more information.

Dottore leaks

daily dendro 🌱 baizhu! @dendrosdaily Genshin leaks //



Dottore being a claymore user is literally genshin’s biggest plottwist Genshin leaks //Dottore being a claymore user is literally genshin’s biggest plottwist https://t.co/o52pvIkuyw

This character has been leaked to be playable since June 2022, with very little information since then. Old leakers Ubatcha and genshinBLANK once stated that Dottore used Claymores. Nothing else substantial about his kit has been revealed.

It is vital to mention that such details are always subject to change, especially when they're leaked this early. Albedo supposedly used to be a Bow user and ended up using Swords instead. Something similar can always happen to Dottore.

Arlecchino

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1 Fontaine and liyue Character Information:



Fontaine character:

- 5★ 2 male characters.

- 5★ 7 female characters.



- It is possible that Arlecchino will become a playable character.



LiYue character:

- 4★ male characters

- 5★ Cryo female characters.



Uncle A also leaked that Fontaine would have two 5-star men and seven 5-star women being playable in Genshin Impact. The aforementioned Arlecchino could be one of those 5-star female characters, yet players should know that rumor is purely speculation at the moment.

The number of upcoming playable characters is also subject to change.

A leak showing off some of the Fontaine characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The above leak shows some of the potential Fontaine and Mondstadt characters that are expected to be released sometime after Genshin Impact 4.0. Many details on these characters are scarce at the moment. For example, the third character from the left shown here was leaked to be Focalors, the Hydro Archon, but nothing concrete about her gameplay has been revealed yet.

