Genshin Impact developers have teased a lot of characters that may or may not become playable in future updates on the title's official YouTube channel or through in-game cutscenes and quests. When La Signora was first introduced in the game, everyone believed she would one day become a playable unit. This, unfortunately, is not possible anymore, owing to her demise. Since then, players can never be too sure about who will become playable.

However, there are a few characters that HoYoverse has confirmed will be released as usable entities in the upcoming update. Additionally, many leakers have revealed a lot of names that could potentially become playable characters.

List of confirmed, rumored, and leaked Genshin Impact characters for future patches

Characters leaked for Genshin Impact 3.6 release and before

1) Dehya

Dehya is a quest-exclusive NPC in Genshin Impact. She has been confirmed to possess Pyro vision and wields a Claymore. Although there has been no announcement by HoYoverse, according to a reliable leaker, she is believed to be released in v3.5.

2) Baizhu

Baizhu is another character from Liyue. He was the first and only entity confirmed to possess Dendro vision before the release of Sumeru. According to the leak from SYP, he has a high chance of being launched as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.6.

3) Kaveh

Kaveh is a genius architect from Sumeru. His only official appearance was in Archon Quest Chapter III Part 5, where he was seen arguing with Alhaitham in the House of Daena.

This entity possesses a Dendro vision and is speculated to be a Claymore user. He is believed to be released in Genshin Impact 3.6, along with Baizhu, based on the assumption that he is a four-star in rarity.

4) Mika

Mika’s first official appearance was as a messenger to the Grand Master of the Knights of the Favonius, Varka, in the Mondstadt event Of Ballad and Brews. He possesses Cryo vision and has been leaked to be released along with Dehya in Genshin Impact 3.5.

3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Characters rumored to be released as playable characters in 2023

These are characters that are only speculated to be released in 2023 by the community. However, there have been no leaks regarding their arrival.

1) Dottore

Dottore is a member of the Fatui Harbingers working under the Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya. He was first teased in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude: A Winter Night’s Lazzo, along with other members of the Fatui Harbingers. His first official appearance was in Sumeru’s Archon Quest. He is speculated to be a Claymore unit, but there is no information about his vision or release.

2) Varka

Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius and has been mentioned in the game many times before. He is believed to become playable during the launch of The Dandelion Sea in Mondstadt.

Other members of the Fatui Harbingers, including Columbina, Pantalone, and Arlecchino, are also expected to be released in future updates. However, there is no reliable information about their vision and weapon of choice.

Characters confirmed to be added in v3.4

1) Alhaitham

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe



The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.



#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya ScribeThe current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego. Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing InstructionSumeru Akademiya ScribeThe current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham https://t.co/fJB1UuPaz3

Alhaitham will be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.4. He'll be the new five-star unit. The entity possesses a Dendro vision and uses a sword as his weapon of choice. HoYoverse officially announced him on December 7.

2) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a new character from Liyue. She was teased by Genshin Impact via Twitter a long time ago. The entity is confirmed to possess Dendro vision and is a polearm unit. She was officially announced as a new playable character, along with Alhaitham on Twitter.

