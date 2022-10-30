Genshin Impact roadmap leak reveals Baizhu’s release version, weapon type, and abilities

There are several Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to Baizhu, ranging from the release version details to some early data regarding his abilities. That said, everything revealed unofficially is subject to change. However, the content shown here — including the roadmap revealed by a recent leak — is all that aspiring Baizhu mains have at the moment.

This character debuted back in Genshin Impact 1.0 with a unique model, indicating that he would become playable someday. Travelers knew that he used Dendro back then, but that element wasn't available to players until Version 3.0 came out. Naturally, many rumors sprung up about him being playable, with the most credible leaks pointing to that happening in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Release date, weapon type, and abilities

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

The above tweet contains information from the massive roadmap leak that came out on October 23, 2022. Seeing the data point to all these release versions is great for players who want to know when their favorite character will finally become playable.

Baizhu is shown to be released with Genshin Impact 3.6. The exact date and banner phase are currently unknown, but the month is expected to be March 2023. Similarly, it is yet to be revealed who the "new character" is that's listed alongside him.

At the very least, Travelers know that Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro unit. Also, the next leak states that he uses a Catalyst as his weapon of choice.

Weapon and gameplay leaks

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks Baizhu - Dendro Catalyst (very little is known about his kit but for some reason hes a Avatar_Lady_Catalyst??)



E: spawns some kind of trail



Q: nothing really important in the files right now, uses yae's burst as placeholder



(STC) Baizhu - Dendro Catalyst (very little is known about his kit but for some reason hes a Avatar_Lady_Catalyst??)E: spawns some kind of trailQ: nothing really important in the files right now, uses yae's burst as placeholder(STC)

Very little is known about his gameplay abilities at the moment. One interesting thing is that the information presented in the tweet above refers to him as a "Lady_Catalyst." That would suggest that he uses the tall female model's animations, but it could just be a placeholder too. Baizhu is regarded as a "feminine" character, which will tie to the leak in the following section.

It's also worth mentioning that little information is available on his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst right now. What the trail does in his Elemental Skill remains to be seen. Likewise, using Yae Miko's Elemental Burst as a placeholder doesn't reveal anything too valuable, either.

Costume censorship

Waffel @WaffelGI @Ubatcha1 Baizhu will have a censored outfit for Chinese version @Ubatcha1 Baizhu will have a censored outfit for Chinese version

One leak that might surprise some Genshin Impact players is that Baizhu will have a censored outfit in the Chinese version of the game. That presumably means that players will receive that skin for free as an alternate outfit if they play on other non-Chinese servers. Just for reference, only the following individuals have been censored before him:

Amber

Jean

Mona

Rosaria

That would make Baizhu the first male character to be censored. Unfortunately, there are currently no unofficial images that reveal what the changes are. There are also no credible text leaks confirming what will be different between the NPC model that players first saw and his eventual playable one.

His regular model superimposed on a generic background (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, the above image shows him in his default NPC model that was introduced in Version 1.0. Other male Genshin Impact characters like Aether show their midriff, so it isn't quite clear what will change with the Bubu pharmacist if that's not the issue.

Genshin Impact 3.6 beta will start several months down the line, so Travelers are likely to find out more on this matter once that happens.

Poll : Do you think Baizhu will be a healer in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes