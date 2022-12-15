The latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal more key details about Dehya and Mika’s kit. Ever since Dehya's initial leaks, players have been comparing her to Diluc, the only other 5-star Pyro Claymore character in Genshin Impact.

For all the players who want to summon Dehya and Mika and wish to know more about their gameplay, the latest Genshin Impact leaks should help them get the idea.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Dehya and Mika’s unique abilities

Mika’s rarity according to leaks is 4-star, while Dehya’s rarity is still unknown, though most players speculate her to be a 5-star. After all the initial comparisons to Diluc by players, Dehya’s kit leaks reveal her to have a completely different style of gameplay.

Mika, on the other hand, seems to be a Cryo support healer who could be a great addition to Eula and Ayaka teams.

Genshin Impact Dehya leaks

According to the new leaks, she is believed to be an off-field Pyro DPS, similar to Xiangling. Her Elemental Skill seems to have two different types of attacks, the first of which might be somewhat similar to Fischl’s Oz. The additional feature will allow her to summon explode and deal small AOE damage when players use her Elemental Skill again.

Meanwhile, it looks like her Elemental Burst deals Pyro damage over a short duration and changes her Elemental Skill icon to a unique dash. This will allow Dehya to use her unique dash three times while dealing Pyro damage to enemies. Each dash has a small cooldown and cannot be spammed.

Similar to her Elemental Skill, Dehya will cause another explosion at the end of her Elemental Burst which will deal AOE Pyro damage.

Mika to be a 4-star character, as per new Genshin Impact leaks

Compared to Dehya's kit, Mika’s is fairly simple. The latter's Elemental Skill seems to work the same way as Nahida’s. Mika also has two different versions of Elemental Skill – Tap and Hold. His Tap deals Cryo damage and marks the enemies around him, while his Hold lets him aim and mark a certain number of enemies and deal more Cryo damage while increasing the attack speed.

As per the leaks, Mika’s Elemental Burst creates a large Cryo field which heals the active character inside the field. Dealing Normal Attack damage will increase the amount of healing.

Mika’s fast Cryo application and healing can help a lot of teams, especially Eula teams, as they have healing issues. Adding Mika to Eula’s team will not only heal the party, but it will also gain double Cryo Resonance – Shattering Ice – which gives an additional 20% CRIT Rate against frozen enemies or enemies affected by Cryo.

