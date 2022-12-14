It has been almost a week since HoYoverse added the new TCG- Trading Card Game feature in Genshin Impact. As expected, TCG is fairly popular among the players, as everybody tries to come up with their own unique deck to battle other players.

While some players might still be struggling to create their best decks with their favourite character cards, this guide will help them build the meta Ayaka freeze deck.

Ayaka Freeze team is the new meta in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

As players figure out what's meta and what's not in the Genshin Impact TCG, Ayaka emerges as one of the most picked cards in Genius Invokation. The following Reddit post by user guidetoafterlife shows how good the pick rate of Ayaka’s character is on the Asia server. From freezing enemies to melting them, Ayaka has demonstrated yet again why she is dubbed the Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact.

The first step to building the best Ayaka freeze deck is acquiring all the character cards needed for this deck – Ayaka, Ganyu and Mona, with Ayaka as the main DPS, and Ganyu and Mona as the sub-DPSs. This combination is very similar to Ayaka’s freeze gameplay in the regular Genshin Impact gameplay, as it freezes the enemy and the players keep control of the battle.

Ayaka International Freeze Team (Image via HoYoverse)

A short list of other action cards besides Ayaka, Ganyu and Mona, players will need in the International Freeze Deck-

v 2x Liben

v 2x Kanten Senmyou Blessing

v 2x Prophecy of Submersion

v 2x Strategize

v 2x The Bestest Travel Companion!

v 2x Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

v 2x Paimon

v 1x Blizzard Strayer

v 1x Heart of Depth

Other character cards that players can use in place of Ganyu and Mona are Chongyun and Xingqiu in a Liyue Freeze deck. Although not as effective as the Ayaka International freeze deck, this deck is still one of the strongest decks and is fairly easy to build as well.

Ayaka Liyue Freeze Deck (Image via HoYoverse)

List of some important action cards that are needed in the Liyue Freeze Team-

v 2x Kanten Senmyou Blessing

v 2x Paimon

v 2x Liben

v 2x Elemental Resonance Woven Ice

v 2x Elemental Resonance Shattering Ice

v 2x The Bestest Traveling Companion!

v 2x Changing Shifts

v 2x Strategize

v 2x Starsigns

Players are free to choose the cards for the remaining slots according to their liking or gameplay. The idea behind this is to apply Hydro and Cryo using their skills or bursts to the enemy while switching between the Hydro character to one of the other two Cryo character cards.

This playstyle suits Ayaka so well, as her Normal Attacks are infused with Cryo when she is switched in as the active character. This lets Ayaka deal with Cryo damage without having to use her skill or burst.

With this guide, players should be ready to freeze their victory with the ultimate Ayaka freeze deck.

It’s time to duel!

