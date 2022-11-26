Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG mode: Official gameplay details

Travelers might be pleased to find out that the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream revealed a ton of details on the Genius Invokation TCG game mode. While there were several leaks on this subject, some gamers might prefer official news instead. Hence, this article will solely focus on what HoYoverse has revealed thus far.

The basic gist of this new mode is that it's a card game where two players duel one another with what's in their hands and deck. There are several rules that make Genius Invokation TCG unique, which is worth addressing down below.

You will be able to play against other players and NPCs alike. Travelers cannot get rewards by battling other players.

All that's been revealed about Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG mode thus far

The first minute and 45 seconds of the above trailer are filler, but the rest is relevant to the new Genius Invokation TCG mode. You can challenge certain NPCs in Teyvat with a "Duel" option and then see some text that describes:

Their playstyle

Special Rules

Objectives

Your active deck

The opposing lineup

You can click on "Start" once you're ready.

Genius Invokation TCG details

A game consists of three character cards on both sides (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can win in this new game mode by defeating all of their opponent's character cards. Both sides have three character cards, so it's up to the rest of the cards you draw when it comes to making certain plays.

The number on the top left of a character card shows how much HP is left. The little diamonds on the right side show you how close that character card is to getting its Elemental Burst.

While there are Elemental Reactions in this game mode, the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream didn't focus too heavily on that aspect.

You also have to roll dice in order to obtain elements for your characters (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of each turn, you will roll some eight-sided dice. There are seven natural elements, plus an omni-elemental side that can be used for anything. Character cards require a certain number of these elements in order to attack. These dice can also be used for other cards or to switch active characters.

Genius Invokation TCG also has Player Experience and Player Levels. Both of these functionally work similarly to other level systems in Genshin Impact, where there are certain tiers that you can reach for some rewards.

Lucky Coins is a new currency (Image via HoYoverse)

You earn Lucky Coins by defeating opponents and completing certain objectives, which can be used to buy new cards. The above image serves as a perfect example, but there are far more items to buy than just what's listed there. You can even purchase Dynamic Skins if you want your cards to have more animations.

That's it for the important details on Genshin Impact 3.3's Genius Invokation TCG. It's worth mentioning that this game mode will be live once Version 3.3 launches, which should happen at 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

