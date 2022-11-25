Genshin Impact 3.3 brings Genius Invocation TCG mode, Raiden Shogun rerun, Scaramouche banner, Windtrace event, and more

The Genshin Impact version update 3.3 is set to be released on December 7, 2022. During the recent November 25 livestream for the 3.3 update, the game's developers provided all relevant information about the upcoming banners, events, and more.

Besides the release of Scaramouche, Genshin Impact will also feature a Raiden Shogun rerun, the return of the Windtrace event, and a brand new card game called Genius Invocation. A brief overview of everything related to version 3.3 has been presented in this article.

The upcoming version update has attracted the attention of fans across the world. Many have found the upcoming events and gamemodes to be quite interesting, especially the new card game, and are eager to try them out upon release.

Full overview of Genshin Impact version update 3.3 livestream on November 25, 2022

Story Quest

Genshin Impact version update 3.3 is set to feature yet another Archon Quest. This time, the story will revolve around Scaramouche, with the trailer revealing that he will be renouncing his title as 'Balladeer.' With this, fans may get a conclusive idea on how he becomes the Wanderer and receives his Anemo vision.

The story will also feature Il Dottore and have several interactions with Scaramouche throughout. Based on this information, it's safe to say that the version update 3.3 will further enhance the lore of Sumeru as well as the game itself, sure to add onto its depth. The upcoming Archon Quest will be called "Inversion of Genesis."

Banners

Genshin Impact's version update 3.3 will feature a total of four 5-star characters, divided into two halves. The first half of the update, which begins on December 7, 2022, will feature the Wanderer and Arataki Itto. Faruzan, the game's newest 4-star unit, will also feature in the first half.

The second half of the update will consist of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato as part of the banners.

Lastly, a brand new 5-star Catalyst called Talaytullah's Remembrance will be featured in the weapon banner during the first half. This Catalyst will have CRIT DMG as its substat and will be Scaramouche's signature weapon.

Events

Genshin Impact version update 3.3 will have four events in total. The events are as follows:

1) Akitsu Kimodameshi

This will be the featured event for version update 3.3, where fans will get to meet Arataki Itto and Heizou during their missions. This event will reward players with loads of Primogems, as is the case with featured events and a brand new Sword called Taukabou Shigure.

2) Across the Wilderness

This is an event where players will have to use their wind gliding skills to collect balloons in specific locations. Completing the challenges will reward players with a total of 420 Primogems and various other goodies.

3) Windtrace

The fan-favorite Windtrace event will make its return once more to Genshin Impact along with update 3.3. During this event, players will have to play hide-and-seek and complete challenges, offering 420 Primogems and other useful items as rewards.

4) Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sands

The final event from version update 3.3 will be a combat-based gamemode. For this event, players must enter King Deshret's Pyramid and complete various challenges, where they will have to fight against enemies and defeat them as fast as possible.

Once the challenges are completed, players will get 420 Primogems in total and other rewards as usual.

5) Leyline Overflow

Leyline Overflow will also return in version update 3.3 where players will get double the rewards from completing Leyline challenges for only 20 resins. Unfortunately, this event will not grant any Primogem rewards.

New Artifacts

Genshin Impact's version update 3.3 is set to introduce two new artifact sets to the game. One of them will be called Flower of Paradise Lost, which will focus on units that require Elemental Mastery. This artifact set will also enhance the Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage for units that equip it.

The second artifact will be called the Desert Pavilion Chronicle, aimed at units who rely on Anemo Damage bonus. Apart from that, this artifact set will also enhance their Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack damage for units equipping it.

This second artifact seems to be the best one for Scaramouche, while the previous option can be used on characters like Yae Miko and Nahida.

Genius Invocation TCG

This is a brand new card game that's finally going to make its debut in Genshin Impact along with version update 3.3. The card game will be quite similar to Yu-Gi-Oh! and Duel Masters, where players will have to use cards featuring units from the game to battle against NPCs.

Once players reach a sufficiently high level, they will be able to challenge other players. Unfortunately, there's currently no leaderboard, which means there will be no official form of competition with this game. Nevertheless, leveling up will reward players with Primogems, similar to how the Serenitea Pot works.

Poll : 0 votes