Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG : Everything leaked so far

When the 3.3 update is released later this year, Genshin Impact players will be able to participate in a brand new game mode. This game mode is a trading card game within Genshin that features many unique mechanics and a large number of cards to collect. This card game is quite popular in Teyvat, but players haven't been able to participate in it until now.

Fans of card games should get ready to participate in the Genius Invokation TCG, as leaks have revealed that its mechanics are quite complex. Players can find out more about the upcoming card game here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Genius Invokation leaks revealed

As the Genshin Impact 3.3 update draws closer, leaks have revealed more about the update's biggest addition, the Genius Invokation TCG. This TCG will most likely be the main focus of the update, as it is an exciting new permanent game mode that players can participate in whenever they want. The game mode will mostly focus on PVE battles between players and NPCs throughout Teyvat, but fans can also take the fight to their fellow players.

All rewards associated with this new game mode will be available for free and can be farmed by defeating NPCs in PVE. There are no rewards tied to PVP, fans will not need to compete with other players to obtain them. This means that those who are dedicated to the game will be able to farm all of the varied and detailed cards that will be released alongside the Genius Invokation TCG.

#原神 #GenshinImpact New End-Game Content Mode- Genius Invokation TCGA Card battle game often mentioned in Itto and Ayato's voicelines. New End-Game Content Mode- Genius Invokation TCG A Card battle game often mentioned in Itto and Ayato's voicelines. #原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/3DOoqOn5ii

As the images above show, there are a plethora of different cards to collect, many of which have unique animations displayed during battle. The battle system is fast-paced, emphasising Genshin's element system and allowing players to win battles with clever outplays and brilliant setups. When the update is fully released, fans should review the official ruleset, as they may differ from the current leaks.

Fans can see a leaked early version of Genius Invokation gameplay here, with the player taking on Kaeya in Mondstadt's new Cat's Tail area. This area appears to be the hub area for the game in Mondstadt and is specifically set up for players to take on NPCs in the new TCG game mode. Fans will be able to battle familiar faces like Fischl, Kaeya, and Bennett here, and they will most likely return if they intend to collect all of the cards.

Players who want more exact info on Genius Invokation won't have to wait much longer, as the new mode will get a big showcase during the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program Announcement set to go live in only a few days. According to the official announcement, the live stream will occur on November 25th at 7:00 AM (UTC-5), so fans who want to tune in will want to ensure they set their calendars in advance.

Genshin Impact's newest gamemode will go live in the next update, and fans will definitely want to prepare for Genius Invokation's release.

