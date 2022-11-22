The Wanderer materials in Genshin Impact: Ascension and Rukkhashava Mushroom locations

Genshin Impact players who plan on summoning the upcoming 5-star character Wanderer will want to start preparing his ascension materials early. This will make it much easier to get him to the max level when he releases later this year. Most of his ascension materials aren't too difficult to acquire, though one, in particular, can take quite a while in comparison to the others.

Fans will be able to find a ton of locations to help pin down this tricky material here, making maxing out Wanderer a lot faster. Here's where players can find Wanderer's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Wanderer's ascension materials and Rukkhashava Mushroom route in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will be able to gather all of Wanderer's ascension materials before his release, allowing them to max him out on release. Fans will need plenty of materials to get him to the max level, and they'll want to make sure they begin collecting them early to make sure they have enough.

All of his materials respawn quite frequently, though Rukkhashava Mushrooms, in particular, can be difficult to acquire. Here's the full list of items that Wanderer will need:

3 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

Rukkhashava Mushroom locations

Farming Rukkhashava Mushrooms is likely going to be the longest part of farming all of Wanderer's ascension materials, as these mushrooms are spread throughout Sumeru in locations that are often tricky to reach. These mushrooms can be found on tree stumps, in foliage high above the ground, and even in hidden caves throughout the jungle.

Locating the 168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms that Wanderer will need to reach level 90 can be a time-consuming task, and fans will want to start as soon as they can.

Players can take advantage of fanmade farming routes that will point them in the direction where many of these mushrooms can be located easily. Fans who want to collect as many mushrooms as possible will want to make sure they keep their eyes peeled as they follow these paths, as the mushrooms can be found in tight clusters and can sometimes be hard to see. Thankfully, because of their bright coloration, they are much easier to pick up once they are spotted.

Players with Nahida will have an especially easy time farming these mushrooms since their placement won't matter at all, thanks to her Elemental Skill. Players will also want to take advantage of characters with stamina enhancing passive abilities that can make traversing Sumeru's massive jungles much easier. Certain characters will reduce the amount of stamina it takes to run or climb, or provide traversal abilities that make movement much smoother.

The last thing fans can take advantage of is Genshin Impact's interactive map that they can use to see all the locations on the map where Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be found. This allows them to create their own routes throughout the region, giving them much more freedom when it comes to farming these mushrooms.

Genshin Impact players will want to start farming Rukkhashava Mushrooms soon if they want to max out Wanderer.

