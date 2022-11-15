Ascension materials for Wanderer in Genshin Impact: Locations and more details

Genshin Impact players looking forward to the release of Wanderer will want to start preparing their materials early. They can all be farmed before his release later this year. These materials will be critical to maximizing the damage he can withstand at higher levels. Wanderer can also dish out even stronger Anemo attacks to enemies.

Farming these materials isn't an uphill task except for his regional specialty, but fans won't have difficulty collecting them all with the following guide.

Genshin Impact: Wanderer's ascension material locations

Wanderer will require a ton of materials to reach his max ascension level. Fans should start farming right away to get a heads-up on the competition. His materials are all found in Sumeru, except his enemy drops which can be found throughout Inazuma. Players can find a list of all the materials that the Wanderer will need below:

3 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

These mushrooms will likely be the most challenging part of farming for Wanderer as they can be tricky to find atop trees and mountains in Sumeru. These blue mushrooms are often found near a large group of Floating Fungi, with many of them growing around the Jadeplume Terrorshroom's boss arena.

Fans can find a guide to locating these mushrooms in the video above. Keep in mind that certain vendors also sell these mushrooms.

Vayuda Turquoise and Perpetual Calibers

Players won't be able to farm these items immediately, but they both come from the same type of foe. Perpetual Calibers can be gained by defeating the Aeonblight Drake boss in Sumeru. Taking down this enemy is much easier with the help of an archer in the party.

Vayuda Turquoise gems can be collected from bosses with Anemo elemental affinity, like the Anemo Hypostasis or Maguu Kenki. Fans can also use Azoth dust to convert their other boss materials into these gems. You will need both of these items to reach Wanderer's max ascension. Farming them from scratch can take tons of Resin, so get started as soon as possible.

Handguards

Farming Handguards in Genshin Impact is probably the easiest part of collecting materials for the Wanderer. These items are dropped by foes that can be found nearly anywhere in Inazuma.

These enemies also drop handguards frequently, meaning you won't have to spend too much time collecting these items. However, players should refresh their inventory, as many characters from this region require the material. Ensure you have enough stock.

