Genshin Impact handguard locations and farming route: Yae Miko ascension materials guide

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update will enter its second phase of event-wish banners soon. The recent livestream already revealed Yae Miko's rerun banner. With the new Dendro elemental reactions, the popularity of off-field Electro characters such as Yae Miko has increased.

Yae Miko is a 5-star Inazuman character who can summon three totems with her Elemental Skill. This allows her to deal tons of Electro damage, and her Elemental Burst has massive AoE (area of effect) damage potential. Those who want to summon Yae Miko will need to start farming handguards in Inazuma. She will need these handguards as her ascension and talent level-up materials.

The spawn locations and farming routes that you can follow to collect handguards in Genshin Impact are mentioned below.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Handguard spawn locations and farming route for Yae Miko

You will need to defeat Nobushis to collect tons of handguards for Yae Miko. These handguards come in three different types:

Old Handguards

Kageuchi Handguards

Famed Handguards

Nobushi can only be found in Inazuma and will always spawn in groups, making it easy to farm these materials. Inazuma holds around 243 spawn locations for Nobushis. Here are the farming routes that you can use to collect the handguards efficiently in Genshin Impact:

1) Narukami Island

Nobushi spawn locations in Narukami Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Tons of handguards can be collected from Narukami Island. The picture above shows an efficient farming route that you can follow while gathering resources in the area. Following this route will allow you to reach all spawn locations and collect handguards.

As seen in the picture, most of the spawn locations in the area are concentrated in the following areas:

Konda Village

Ritou

Chinju Forest

Grand Narukami Shrine

2) Watatsumi island

Nobushi spawn locations in Watatstumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The second area to explore would be Watatsumi Islands. As seen in the picture, there are many spawn locations you can approach to collect handguards. Those with time constraints can choose to follow the red arrows to collect the handguards.

3) Seirai Island

Nobushi spawn locations in Seirai Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The next stop is Seirai Island, where most of the spawn locations are close to the teleport waypoints. The farming route requires you to teleport to each of the waypoints once to collect all the materials efficiently.

There are a few spawn locations that require you to travel further. However, they are pretty much optional for the route.

4) Jinren Island

Nobushi spawn locations in Jinren Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you need to clear the whole of Jinren island. The location is filled with Nobushis at the top and bottom of the mountain. You can either follow the farming route indicated by the red arrow or simply clear all the spawn points.

Although the spawn locations and farming routes have been shown using Genshin Impact's in-game map, you may have trouble locating them.

Here is an excellent video guide by YouTuber KyoStinV that you can watch to collect all the necessary handguards in Genshin Impact. You still have a little over a week to start farming the Nobushis.

