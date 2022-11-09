Genshin Impact Upcoming banners for 2022: Childe, Yae, Wanderer, and other characters schedule

With the release of the 3.2 update, many Genshin Impact fans ended up spending their primogems on Nahida, the Dendro Archon. The new event wish banners are a great way to get the desired 5-stars and multiple copies of 4-stars.

Reliable sources have revealed the character banners for upcoming patches. Here is a quick rundown:

3.2 Phase II - Tartaglia (Childe) & Yae Miko

3.3 - Wanderer, Faruzan, and Raiden Shogun

3.4 - Alhaitham

and many more

Keep in mind that some of the information in this article are speculations and claims made by credible sources. Hence, players are advised to take all of it with a grain of salt. Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact banners in 2022.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal upcoming character banners for 2022

With two months left until 2023, the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will enter its second phase within nine days. HoYoverse officials have already revealed the second phase banners in the most recent 3.2 Special Program. Based on the official announcements, here are the characters being featured in the second phase:

Childe/ Tartaglia

Yae Miko

Layla

The second phase of the patch will feature two rerun banners and a new 4-star named Layla. Layla is a Cryo vision wielder with mastery over sword weapons. Those new to Genshin Impact will meet Tartaglia and Yae Miko through Archon Quests. While Tartgalia is a Hydro bow user, famous for his stance changes and fast Hydro application, Yae Miko is one of the best off-field Electro enablers.

Speaking of the new and upcoming patch 3.3 patch, officials have already confirmed the new character's debut with recent drip marketing posts in the first week of November confirming that Wanderer (5-star) and Faruzan (new 4-star) will debut in the patch 3.3 banners.

Based on the latest leaks, Wanderer and Faruzan will feature together in the first half of the upcoming patch. Wanderer is the latest 5-star Anemo character and will be using a Catalyst weapon. He is the second male Catalyst user on the Genshin Impact roster after Heizou. Officials would surely love to experiment with Anemo characters as the leaks showcase Wanderer's new and unique set of abilities.

Faruzan is a new 4-star Anemo character with mastery over bow weapons. Based on 3.3 beta leaks, her abilities allow her to reduce the opponent's Anemo resistance. She also provides an additional Anemo DMG bonus to nearby party members.

Recent leaks have also confirmed that the Phase II banner of the 3.3 patch will feature Raiden Shogun's second rerun banner.

Other upcoming character banners in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed the debuts and reruns of many characters. However, there is still no change in the order timeline that was shared by credible sources a while ago. Based on the current release timeline revealed by leakers, here are the upcoming character banners:

Patch 3.4 - Alhaitham (5-star) & YaoYao (4-star)

Patch 3.5 - Dehya (5-star) & Mika (4-star)

Patch 3.6 - Baizhu (5-star) & new unknown character (4-star)

In the list above, only Alhaitham has recently been confirmed to debut in the 3.4 update. The rest of the characters are yet to be confirmed by leakers or HoYoverse officials.

Poll : 0 votes