5 best team comps for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko has proven to be a great asset to most teams despite arriving in an earlier version of Genshin Impact. With the upcoming rerun banner, many will attempt to get the Kitsune Lady.

The head shrine maiden of Grand Narukami Shrine is a versatile character in the game, fitting the role of DPS or support. This article will list the five best lineups to fit Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 teams for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 3.2

First of all, Genshin Impact players must note that Yae Miko is quite selfish in terms of energy recharge. Since her Elemental Burst alone requires 90 Energy, Travelers are recommended to equip another Electro character in the team as her battery.

1) National Team (Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kaedehara Kazuha)

First comes the traditional Raiden team, but with Yae Miko as Kujou Sara's replacement. The outfit is extremely powerful and capable in a variety of combat situations. Both Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun are the main DPS in the team, with Kazuha and Bennett as supporters.

Kazuha is known for crowd control and reducing enemies' elemental resistance with the help of Viridescent Venerer artifact. Meanwhile, Bennett is renowned for his omnipotent Elemental Burst that can heal and buff the characters within his AoE.

2) Sunfire (Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Jean + Bennett)

Aside from Kazuha, another Anemo character that goes well with Yae Miko is Jean. Thanks to the Sunfire pairing of Jean and Bennett and strong Overload reactions, this team deals significant damage to heavyweight opponents like bosses.

Keep in mind that the Overload reaction will only stay inside Jean and Bennett's Elemental Burst. Therefore, Travelers must ensure Yae remains within the AoE, as her Skill will make her teleport.

3) Mono Electro (Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Kazuha)

As the team name suggests, this lineup focuses solely on Electro damage. When Sara is at C6, her ability to boost Raiden and Yae's Bursts will be immensely helpful.

The last spot is given to Jean, as she can reduce the enemies' Electro resistance with VV artifacts and also heal teammates. However, if Genshin Impact players are confident with their evasion skills, they can swap Jean for Kazuha for more crowd-control skills.

4) Taser Team (Yae Miko + Fischl + Xingqiu + Kazuha)

Another great elemental reaction to pair with Yae Miko would be Electro-Charged, especially for huge mobs. The lineup for this specific reaction can be deemed F2P-friendly because players can use all 4-star characters (Replace Kazuha with Sucrose).

5) Dendro Team (Yae Miko + Dendro + Fischl + Kazuha)

Dendro has proven to be a worthy addition to numerous elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, with Electro being the best partner-in-crime. Due to the Quicken reaction, enemies will incur more Electro and Dendro damage.

Prior to the current version, the best Dendro character to be paired with Yae Miko was Dendro MC. However, with the addition of Nahida in version 3.2, Yae Miko has a better partner for Quicken teams.

Yae Miko is definitely a force to be reckoned with even if she has the highest Elemental Burst cost in Genshin Impact. Travelers can wish on her rerun banner in the second phase of version 3.2.

